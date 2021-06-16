The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the result for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam which was conducted on June 3.

The mock examination which was earlier scheduled for May 20, 2021, is part of the preparatory exercise that is used to get the candidates ready for the 2021 main UTME examination, which was shifted from June 19, 2021, to July 3, 2021.

This disclosure was made by JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, through a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Benjamin, in the statement, said, “The result of the mock examination conducted on the June 3 is now on our website.

“Candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng (click on the quick link then log on to e facility to provide registration number to check the result).

“A total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released.”

In case you missed it