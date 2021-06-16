Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global has raised a US$600,000 pre-seed funding round to build on strong initial traction to challenge Salesforce in property management in emerging markets.

According to Disrupt Africa, investors in this pre-seed round include Kepple Africa Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Moabi Group, as well as angel investors Albert Essien, Ibrahim Sanga, and Jamie Broderick.

Launched in Nigeria in June 2019, Seso has developed a customer relationship management (CRM) portal that enables property developers, agents and governments to manage their properties, documentation, and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

Once verified, properties are listed on the Seso marketplace where clients can browse properties and interact with further service providers such as banks for mortgages and law firms for title registrations. The platform currently has over 80 property developers and 7,000 property units.

The startup has expanded beyond Nigeria launching its first pilot in South Africa in November 2019 and entering Ghana in May 2020.

The funding will be used to finance the scale of its operations in its three existing markets and heavily promote the adoption of its newPropOS CRM platform for property developers working across Africa.

What they are saying

Albert Essien, former group CEO of Ecobank Group said, “The Seso Global platform is addressing the key challenges in the African real estate markets. I am confident they will make a major impact in housing access, a key issue across the continent,”