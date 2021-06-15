Mark Zuckerberg, the 37-year-old billionaire popularly known for rejecting job offers at Microsoft and AOL before graduating from high school, has seen his wealth surge by about $22 billion from the start of 2021 alone, putting him in a valuation of $125 billion.

The founder of Facebook is now 7 times richer than Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, whose net worth at the time of filing this report stood at $17.4 billion.

Zuckerberg is the tech genius behind the world’s most valuable social media company. At the time of writing this report, the social media giant reportedly earned $86 billion in revenue for 2020 and boasts about 3 billion monthly users.

Facebook’s helmsman’s wealth valuation is presently able to buy about 1.171 billion barrels of crude oil or 67.7 million troy ounces of gold.

His wealth notwithstanding, Zuckerberg is known for being modest particularly in his dressing and his choice of automobile, although he is also known for having a taste for premium real estate properties.

For their philanthropy efforts, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.

Zuckerberg remains the youngest person with a wealth valuation of at least $100 billion.

Facebook faces headwinds amid growing calls from leading U.S lawmakers particularly California’s Democrat, Ro Khanna, buttressing on the social media giant unwinding its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram and calling for aggressive antitrust enforcements and privacy regulations.

According to the lawmaker, there aren’t a lot of other robust social media platforms out there and thus, having WhatsApp and Instagram as separate entities would help foster healthy competition.