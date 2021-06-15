Nigeria’s stock market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.66% to close at 38,507.29 from 39,156.28.
- The stock market value currently stands at N20.34 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.38%.
- The market breadth closed negative today as CWG led 19 Gainers, and 26 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.
- Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 83% improvement in volume, 59% improvement in turnover, and 12% improvement in deals.
Top gainers
- CWG up +9.73% to close at N1.24
- BERGER up +6.72% to close at N15
- REDSTAREX up +4.19% to close at N3.23
- NEM up +3.86% to close at N1.87
- WAPIC up +3.64% to close at N0.57
Top losers
- AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N753.30
- OKOMUOIL down -9.44% to close at N105.50
- CORNERST down -9.09% to close at N0.50
- LEARNAFRCA down -8.00% to close at N0.92
- LIVESTOCK down -4.74% to close at N1.81
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bears as 19 gainers surpassed 26 losers.
- Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
