Nigeria’s stock market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.66% to close at 38,507.29 from 39,156.28.

The stock market value currently stands at N20.34 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.38%.

The market breadth closed negative today as CWG led 19 Gainers, and 26 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 83% improvement in volume, 59% improvement in turnover, and 12% improvement in deals.

Top gainers

CWG up +9.73% to close at N1.24 BERGER up +6.72% to close at N15 REDSTAREX up +4.19% to close at N3.23 NEM up +3.86% to close at N1.87 WAPIC up +3.64% to close at N0.57

Top losers

AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N753.30 OKOMUOIL down -9.44% to close at N105.50 CORNERST down -9.09% to close at N0.50 LEARNAFRCA down -8.00% to close at N0.92 LIVESTOCK down -4.74% to close at N1.81

Outlook