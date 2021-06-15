54gene, a health technology firm, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers.

This was disclosed by WEF via a statement, which was seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

It stated that 54gene, which derives insights from the world’s most diverse populations to solve some of healthcare’s biggest challenges, generates genetic insights from research cohorts in the world’s most diverse populations to improve the development, availability and efficacy of therapeutics and diagnostics that will prove beneficial to all populations.

According to the statement, the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world using new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

What is WEF saying

Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum, said:

“54gene will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

We’re excited to welcome 54gene to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers. 54gene and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

What is 54gene saying

“It is truly an honour to be recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said 54gene’s Dr Abasi Ene-Obong.

“This is testament to the outstanding collective output of the 54gene team to address global health disparities and to imagine a world where precision medicine applies equally to all irrespective of one’s geographical location or economic status. There’s a long journey ahead and we look forward to continuing to collaborate and innovate with other mission-driven organizations all over the world,” he added.

What you should know

For the first time in the community’s history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women.

The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 economies, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

Technology Pioneers were selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platform.