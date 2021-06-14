Mr Devakumar Edwin, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects of Dangote Industries Limited has stated that the recently launched $2.5 billion fertiliser plant can produce enough for local demand. The company is also looking towards exports, as it currently delivers 120 trucks locally.

The Dangote Industries director disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

What the Group Executive Director said

“We have the capacity to turn out 4,500 tonnes of urea every day. This is a bulk application fertiliser that each crop in Nigeria or globally requires because of the nitrogen content; this is a rich fertiliser having 46 per cent nitrogen.

“The company has the capacity to meet local demand and also export to African countries.

“Currently, the demand is less than one million tonnes and we alone can produce three million tonnes; so, we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries,” he said.

He added that the fertiliser plant would also focus on farmers’ support, training, education, and development in a bid to grow the agricultural outputs across the country.

“We are now establishing laboratories across the country and even mobile laboratories where we can go drive around and take soil samples for proper examination,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group, announced that Dangote Industries Limited’s $2.5 billion three million metric tonnes granulated fertilizer plant would commence operations this month.