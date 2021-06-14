The coronavirus pandemic has led companies to explore new options and working methods. In fact, many companies have adopted remote working on an absolutely massive scale. While senior management initially varied on this bold new way of doing things, results so far have been pretty positive, to say the least. This is because a hybrid work model basically streamlines many, if not most working processes. It does this by the simple expedient of blending remote and semi-remote employees with their office-based counterparts.

This gives all the employees of an organization the autonomy they usually need in order to work as productively as possible. For example, many staff members working in research and development (R&D) divisions typically need access to specialized tools in the office. On the other hand, home-based workers simply require an internet connection and compatible devices to make sure they do their work properly.

Let us check for ourselves, the key benefits of such a system.

Better working relationships throughout the organization

Many organizations can only achieve real innovation if their staffers can, at least part of the time, collaborate via actual face-to-face meetings. In other words, when they are all gathered together in the same room. When all of the staff members work from home (WFH) and are available only for virtual meetings, it might not be all that easy for the company to innovate. Nor will it be able to sustain itself and thrive in an increasingly competitive environment. The thing is that the more traditional office-based working typically makes collaboration very easy. Employees can be at ease while socializing with their colleagues. They may also enjoy extended coffee breaks while discussing plenty of useful ideas during informal conversations with their colleagues.

Yes, remote working tools certainly do allow people to interact with their fellow teammates. However, the interaction is never as deep or as personal as an actual meeting face to face.

Higher output levels

This is something that many organizations have known, long before the COVID 19 pandemic struck the world. Many studies have shown that working remotely can lead to a significant boost in production levels. As a matter of fact, the world-renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that remote teams tend to be considerably more productive than their totally office-based counterparts. The higher output levels are a direct result of much more flexibility, virtually no absenteeism, and a marked increase in focus levels. Since workers would be able to juggle their personal life with their work-related responsibilities, it is axiomatic to see why there is such a steep increase in overall output.

Access to near-global talent pools

Hybrid workforces do not have to be hired directly from the source, that is, based on their proximity to the office. It is possible to either go for a local resource or expand the search to locations that span the globe till you find that ideal candidate for the job. In fact, there are virtually no restrictions to the places where you can look for the right candidates. For example, you can place ads for a remote job online and invite candidates from all over the world. To do so, you can seek the right digital marketing agency that will take care of ads and attract the best talent out there. Sometimes, it is possible to seamlessly integrate external resources with onsite ones to create a complex but stable system that would offer the best of both worlds. Here an onsite team would be able to manage the off-site resources to create that perfect hybrid system.

Using coworking spaces to enhance productivity

As of today, coworking spaces are also a great means of increasing overall employee productivity in any well-placed hybrid work model and as such, increase business profit as well. No matter the profession, be it a graphic designer, SEO consultant, or content writer, moving to coworking spaces from time to time can be a chance of inspiration. As a matter of fact, coworking spaces offer the best of both worlds, that is, the flexibility of a home-based model and the discipline of an office-based one.

Conclusion

The hybrid business model is here to stay and long after the COVID 19 pandemic is a footnote in history, we will continue to see it to our advantage. This is because its benefits far outweigh its disadvantages.