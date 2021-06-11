Beyond the glitz and glamour that surrounds the main FCT metropolis lies some upcoming but relative unpopular suburbs with good prospects for real estate investment and development.

Since it became the Federal Capital Territory in 1991, Abuja has recorded high population growth, which has, in turn, attracted some real estate firms to the “seat of power.” Here are some of the fast-rising but affordable areas for real estate development across the nation’s capital.

Lugbe

For anyone looking for a cool place to live in Abuja, try Lugbe. The area is budget-friendly which makes it quite attractive to many. This is also the reason Lugbe’s population has grown considerably in the last few years. Its proximity to the city centre (less than half an hour away), as well as the airport, has attracted considerable investment into the area.

Some of the estates in the area are Goshen Villa Estate, Villa Afrika, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Estate, Wisdom Estate, Trademore Estate, NCC Estate, Shibann Court Estate, and Osilama Garden Estate, among others.

Most of the estates have a central water treatment and supply facility to guarantee a constant supply of potable water. They are also equipped with outstanding infrastructure and within close reach to the FCT City Gate, serving more than 15 national destinations.

Lugbe enjoys close proximity to Life Camp, Jabi, Dakibiyu and Wuye to the northeast; while Galadimawa, Lokogoma and Games VIllage lie to its east. Kuje sits to its west.

Mabushi Area

Mabushi is an upmarket Abuja phase 2 neighbourhood that sits to the west of the city centre. The area is urban and relatively well developed. It is strategically located at the crossroads between the inner and outer Abuja districts.

The neighbourhood has a residential character with considerable commercial elements.

Some of the estates in the area are Crown Court, Rosewood Garden Estate, Mitula Homes, Villa Afrika Realtor, Tennis Court, and Abba Court Estate, among others.

Some of the key features of these estates and impeccable amenities are their own telephone exchange; independent power supply; industrial boreholes with elaborate independent water works; club house, swimming pool and gym, among others.

Lokogoma

Lokogoma is a comparatively new district that is still developing. The neighbourhood has experienced rapid growth in the past decade.

Lokogoma has all the basic amenities one would need to start a new life in the city.

The district’s popularity stems from its offerings, which are an excellent balance of quality of life and affordability. Living in Lokogoma, you can enjoy all the delights of living in the city without the costs of residing in more central areas like Wuse.

Its location is easily accessible to all parts of Abuja, as it is bound by SunCity and Sunny Ville Estates. It is located in a low-density environment, 5km (or 10 mins drive) to the city centre.

For value for your money, check estates like Efab Estate, Pentville Estate, Sunnyville Estate, and Micheville Estate, among others. They are located within 30 minutes from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport and 25 minutes from the city centre.

Bottomline

The Abuja real estate landscape is full of potential for anyone interested in buying land, houses or renting an apartment. As the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja has seen a rise in real estate investments and it is clear that the industry is open for business to all who wish to buy and own real estate in the city.