Nigeria’s stock exchange market made another bullish trend today, posting a profit to end the day’s trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.1% to close at 39,210.10 from 39,170.95.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.44 trillion from N20.27 trillion the previous day. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.63%.

The market breadth closed positive today as LINKASSURE led 19 Gainers and CWG topped 15 losers at the end of today’s session.

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows 13% decline in volume, 44% decline in turnover, but 4% improvement in deals.

Top gainers

1. LINKASSURE up +9.09% to close at N0.60

2. PZ up +7.14% to close at N6.00

3. MAYBAKER up +5.00% to close at N4.20

4. CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

5. UNILEVER up +4.96% to close at N12.70

Top losers

1. CWG down -9.60% to close at N1.13

2. CHIPLC down -8.97% to close at N0.71

3. ABCTRANS down -7.50% to close at N0.37

4. WAPIC down -6.78% to close at N0.55

5. MBENEFIT down -6.52% to close at N0.43

Outlook

Market sentiments trend towards the bull as 19 gainers outweighed 15 losers.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.