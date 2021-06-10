You have probably already heard about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is helping people across various industries in many daily activities.

According to JPMorgan, nowadays, 90% of trading is run by computers, algorithms, and passive managers. This means that if you want to invest, you will need equivalent trading tools to compete.

What is AI and How does it work in Forex Trading?

Artificial intelligence is a developed Powerful Automated Trading Robot (AI) that can make projections about the forecast of forex market prices and automatically trade for you in your Broker’s account. It is the most efficient, simple, safe, and affordable way to invest money and trade the Forex Market.

From research so far, fundamental and manual forex trader’s account is about 10% of Forex Trading Volume, so how do you compete against super-fast trading systems with humans or manual trading system? With the use of AI trading, anyone in the world can trade efficiently and increase the chances of achieving above-average forex returns, regardless of the level of trading experience.

The dynamics of the market have changed, and we must agree that we need machines to do many things better, especially in the field of the forex trading market. From this point of view, the providers of manual forex signals and analysis are no longer a great choice. AI is the best forex trading solution.

Unlike humans or other technological resources, AI can make an enormous number of accurate decisions in a fraction of the time, down to milliseconds. These skills make AI an enormously powerful tool for use in forex trading.

