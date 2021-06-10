President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that anyone found guilty of corruption in his administration will be eased out quickly. The President disclosed this during an interview granted on Thursday.

Buhari acknowledged that corruption is difficult to tackle under democracy system of government, as it is, even under the military system.

He said, “When I arrested people and put them in Kirikiri Prison and said they are guilty until they are proven guilty. Eventually, I was arrested and detained and those people got back everything they had looted.

“I assure Nigerians that in spite of the problem we are having with the system, whoever we have correct intelligence that is not very accountable will be eased out. We don’t give them too much publicity but I assure you that those who are guilty know we don’t tolerate corruption.”

What you should know about FG’s effort to tackle corruption

FG had stated that Nigeria’s focus on removing ease of doing business bottlenecks including port reforms would help Nigeria’s rating in the Global Corruption indices.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, revealed that the FG decided to focus on ease of doing business metrics after a study confirmed 40% of Nigeria’s rating is tied to the business climate.

“We studied what was responsible for the low ratings. We realized that up to 40%, of the survey indices that led to the low rating, was from the ease of doing business.

“The FG through PEBEC (Presidency Ease of Doing Business Council), focused its attention on removing bottlenecks in the ease of doing business, particularly in the areas of port reforms. It might take a few months, a year or 2 for the FG’s efforts to show results, but clearly, we have embarked on a 2 prong approached.”