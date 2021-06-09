President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, called ITF Mobile.

The cell phone happens to be one of the 12 indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The presentation of the cell phone to the president was made by the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

What the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment is saying

Adebayo, while introducing the phone to the president, said that the phone is one of the 12 cell phones produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronic Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

The Minister said, “Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched. It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”

Details later…