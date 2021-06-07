Lagos State Government has said that the Oshodi Bus Terminal is not abandoned but not fully functional, either. The state is in talks with inter-state transport firms to use the facility.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, during an interview on Arise TV.

“The station is not abandoned. We have commissioned it and given to a concessionaire and buses are in it. We want it to be an intercity and intracity transport hub. People coming in and out will use it.

We are still having conversations with big transport firms coming into Lagos but they don’t want to use the place. Rather they want to keep using Ojota, Jibowu among others but we say no, they have to use the Oshodi terminal as it has enough headroom for luxury buses,” Sanwo-Olu said.

What you should know about Oshodi bus terminal

Oshodi Transport interchange is the biggest bus terminal in Nigeria and West Africa.

It is a world-class bus terminal that is a three-story facility featuring three separate terminals linked by the skywalk bridge. It is built in between two important roads, the Oshodi Apapa Expressway and the Agege Motor road.