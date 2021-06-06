Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO of Indian social media startup, Koo, says his company eyes expanding operations in Nigeria following the recent Twitter ban and adds that they are planning on enabling functions including local Nigerian languages.

The CEO disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, and co-founder, Mayank Bidawatka reiterated the same in a report by Times of India.

What Koo’s founders are saying

“@kooindia is available in Nigeria. We’re thinking of enabling the local languages there too,” the CEO said.

The co-founder also said:

“Nigeria is similar to India in terms of language diversity. It has hundreds of regional languages. Koo has a global outlook and will definitely enable micro-blogging in countries that need it the most. We have built a scalable platform and while we are still enhancing the product, it’s already available for use in multiple countries today.”

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, ordered the immediate prosecution of Nigerians still making use of the microblogging platform, Twitter, despite the ban of its operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.