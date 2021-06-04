The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), announced that it is will launch reforms, strategic plans, and digital development schemes to improve the Insurance climate in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Mr Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance, in Lagos on Thursday, at a dinner with journalists.

The Commissioner said that NAICOM would continue working with the media to improve news reporting from the sector and added that the collaboration with the media would be used to promote the “NAICOM agenda.”

In case you missed it

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) this week approved the sum of N9.2 billion as premium to insurance companies managing group life insurance for federal civil servants.