Austin Arnold, a popular crypto strategist, recently shed light on some crypto assets that look undervalued but may likely explode in June. On his YouTube Channel which hosts nearly a million viewers, Austin listed digital assets that fall within the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

In this article, we explore five crypto assets that could explode this month.

ECOMI

The first on the list is ECOMI, a non-fungible token offered by a Singapore-based fintech. The Asian-based company had created VeVe, a blockchain-based digital collectibles ecosystem for users to purchase and share their collectibles across the social network service.

VeVe has already formed huge partnerships with brands like Warner Brothers, Capcom, and DC Comics.

At the time of writing this report, ECOMI traded at $0.002615 with a daily trading volume of $2.9 million. The digital asset is traded on platforms that include Gate.io, BitForex, and AscendEX (Bitmax).

Superfarm

The next on the list is Superfarm (SUPER) is a platform for cross-chain NFT farming with no coding skills required. The expert gave his bullish bias on this digital asset on the conviction that the crypto project can launch on a structure using a suite of built-in tools, including fundraising, development, and advisory marketing. At the time of writing this report, SUPER traded at $ 0.7629 with a daily trading volume of $10.7 million.

MurAll

Third on the list is MurAll (PAINT) an unknown crypto exchange Arnold believes holds so many potentials.

The digital asset is a collaborative digital canvas that artists can contribute to by using the token. Each PAINT token can draw just like in real-life situations, though it can only be used once.

MurAll traded at $0.001254, down about 13% for the day as of the time of writing this report. The non-fungible token is traded on Crypto exchanges that include Uniswap (V2), MXC.COM, HooBilaxy, and 1inch Exchange.

Origin Protocol

The fourth crypto asset on Arnold’s radar is Origin Protocol (OGN), which provides a structure for building peer-to-peer opportunities. Users also have the ability to earn yields on its stable coin and through staking the crypto asset.

However, Nairametrics advises investors to be cautious as the OUSD contracts have not yet been formally audited, though it shows great promise of security and transparency, coupled with the bias that it has household names of cryptos behind the project.

Origin Protocol is currently traded on leading crypto exchanges that include Binance, Huobi Global, and Coinbase.

OGN traded at $ 0.9974, down about 8% for the day as of the time of writing this report.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX)

The last NFT-focused crypto on the expert’s watchlist is RFOX, a fast-rising token on the virtual marketplace ecosystem, Redfox. The Crypto project’s primarily aim is to create an augmented reality (AR) network with billboards, virtual shopfronts, meeting places, and more.

The Crypto exchanges offering RedFOX include KuCoin, Uniswap (V2), Bilaxy, and Liquid.

RFOX traded at $0.1004, down about 10% for the day as of the time of writing this report.