The Federal Government, through the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the revised National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and National Climate Change Programmes in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Environment, on Wednesday after the FEC’s approval.

The Ministry added that the last policy was in 2012 and the new policy mainstreamed women in project planning and execution, with regards to climate change, with the goal of a low-carbon, climate-resilient & gender-friendly Nigeria.

What the Ministry said

The Ministry of Environment said:

“The new National Policy on Climate Change, with its programmatic plan of action, is expected to run through 2021-2030. The objective of the new policy is to implement mitigation measures and promote low-carbon, high-growth economic development.

It will also strengthen adaptation towards a sustainable climate-resilient development pathway. The National Climate Change programmes document complements the National Policy by identifying measures and actions.

The measures and actions will be implemented in a programmatic manner to address most, if not all, of the challenges posed by climate change and climate vulnerability in the country.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Nigeria must first end energy poverty by 2030; and that Global Energy Transitions must be inclusive, equitable, and just, taking into account the different realities of various economies.