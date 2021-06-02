Nigeria’s stock exchange market ended today’s trading session bullish, posting a profit at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.18% to close at 38,482.52.

• The Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.3Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -4.44%.

• The market breadth closed positive today as UPL led 15 Gainers, and 20 Losers were topped by CWG at the end of the session showing a consolidation as movement is not certain.

Top gainers

1. UPL up +9.38% to close at N1.40

2. REGALINS up +8.16% to close at N0.53

3. VERITASKAP up +5.00% to close at N0.21

4. CHIPLC up +4.17% to close at N0.75

5. ROYALEX up +3.90% to close at N0.80

Top losers

1. CWG down -9.66% to close at N1.87

2. IKEJAHOTEL down -9.09% to close at N1.00

3. NASCON down -8.78% to close at N13.50

4. JOHNHOLT down -8.62% to close at N0.53

5. LINKASSURE down -8.33% to close at N0.55

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 15 gainers outweighed 20 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.