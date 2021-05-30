The Yobe State Government has spent over N18 billion on the construction of the Damaturu International Cargo Airport between 2017 and 2021.

This was disclosed by the Alhaji Abdullahi Kukuwa, Yobe Commissioner for Transportation and Energy, on Saturday at a ministerial briefing on Gov. Mala Buni’s achievements recorded from 2019 to 2021.

According to him, the contract was initially awarded at N11 billion, but the amount increased to over 18 billion as a result of variations. He added that the airport would be ready for use as soon as the ministry took delivery of some runway lighting equipment.

He said, “The state had also expended over N4 billion on 70 rural electrification projects connecting over 12 villages across the state’s 17 local government areas.

“Within the period under review, the ministry also provided 180 units of solar street lights at the Don Etiebet Estate and the National Youth Service Corps camp at Dazigau.”

The ministry had also upgraded a transformer sub-station at the College of Nursing, Damaturu, in addition to constructing high tension and low tension networks in Nguru, among others.