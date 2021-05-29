The Nigerian Army has announced that Boko Haram terrorists suffered a humiliating defeat in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State, barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya.

This follows the attempt by the terrorists in their numbers to infiltrate the main entrance into the town, mounted on gun trucks.

The disclosure is contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, on Saturday, May 2, 2021.

It said that the troops of the Nigerian Army had successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one aircraft gun, 2 machine guns and 8 AK 47 rifles, neutralizing the terrorists.

What the Nigerian Army headquarters is saying

The Nigerian Army, in its statement, said, “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram Terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann, the Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State. The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents. Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”

The Nigerian Army also asked media organizations to disseminate this information to the general public through their platforms.