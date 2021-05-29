The Federal Government has announced the commissioning of a West African Police Information System (WAPIS), Data Collection and Recording Centre (DACORE) to boost Police efforts in the region in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, through efficient information sharing.

The system was launched by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi on Friday in Abuja, at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

The Minister added that WAPIS will promote inter-agency collaboration through the sharing of criminal and administrative data that will help improve and strengthen the security architecture of the country, West Africa region and the world at large.

He added that the process has enabled INTERPOL to further build capacity among law enforcement agencies across the country and will help in tackling crimes.

“The MOU (for WAPIS) provided for the setting up of the WAPIS National Committee (WANACO) to include relevant law enforcement agencies as members. It also provides for the establishment of a Data Collection and Recording Centre,” Dingyadi said.

The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba stated that the commissioning of WAPIS will enhance the fight against insecurity and organized crime in West Africa.

