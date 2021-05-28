Nigeria’s stock exchange market posted another loss at the end of the trading session yesterday. The All-Share Index decreased slightly by -0.49% to close at 38,044.58 from 38,256.76.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.84 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.53%.
- The market breadth closed negative as MBENEFIT led 16 Gainers, while 22 Losers were topped by SOVRENIN, showing a movement trending to the bears.
Top gainers
- MBENEFIT up +7.34% to close at N0.44
- CUTIX up +7.14% to close at N25
- REGALINS up +7.14% to close at N0.45
- CHIPLC up +6.35% to close at N0.67
- CHAMPION up +6.00% to close at N2.12
Top losers
- SOVRENIN down -10.00% to close at N0.27
- ABCTRAN down -8.11% to close at N0.34
- ACADEMY down -7.69% to close at N0.36
- ROYALEX down -6.33% to close at N0.74
- WAPIC down -5.66% to close at N0.50
Outlook.
- Market sentiments trend bearish as 22 losers outweighed 16 gainers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
