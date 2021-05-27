President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.
This follows the demise of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash along with 10 other senior military officers.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued and signed by the military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.
The statement said that prior to his appointment, Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter-terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI.
President Buhari had described the late officers as heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.
Major-General Yahaya’s appointment comes as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including but not limited to an insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East and Fulani-Herdsmen crises across the Middle-Belt and several South-West states.
Yahaya, the 22nd chief of army staff, will be expected to build on the efforts of the late Attahiru in tackling insecurity in the country.
When can a Tiv man be exalted to such positions?
