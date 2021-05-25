The biggest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa, Jobberman, is collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train 120,000 corps members yearly.

This is part of the initiative aimed at tackling the high rate of unemployment and underemployment across the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by Jobberman in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, saying that the free soft skills training course would take place in the NYSC camps across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

What the Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman is saying

The Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman, Rolake Rosiji, said the significance of the partnership would be transformational for the country’s youth and the economy.

She said, “NYSC resonates with all Nigerians and is a homegrown partnership that Jobberman is very proud to have established.

Aligning with an organisation such as NYSC, which has built a reputation of nurturing the development of young Nigerians to enhance the country, is in line with Jobberman’s mission to create a dynamic and skilled workforce to help it reach its full potential.

The National Youth Service Corps’ annual one-year programme to steer youth capacity development, whilst also fostering cultural and social cohesion, is perfectly matched with Jobberman’s focus on upskilling five million young people and placing three million in dignified employment by 2025.

This is part of the company’s mandate through the Young Nigeria Works project in partnership with MasterCard Foundation,’’ Rosiji said.

While speaking on the creation of a transparent labour market to help improve workplace productivity, the Jobberman boss said that the technologically-driven company places a lot of importance on the democratization of the jobs market by placing 100% of job opportunities online.

She said that the NYSC members would be trained by Jobberman in areas such as emotional intelligence, personal effectiveness and presentation skills noting that over 60,000 employers of labour are connected to its platform.

She said this would, in turn, present employable candidates to some of Nigeria’s most reputable companies.

While making his own contribution, the Director of CDS and Special Projects at NYSC, Mr Rasak Salawu, said that Jobberman’s partnership would drive youth employment across states through hybrid and digitally-enabled training.

He said, “This will be an opportunity provided to graduates of different schools and backgrounds in Nigeria and abroad. The Jobberman soft skills training programme has so far upskilled over 100,000 young people since its inauguration in May 2020, at the height of the pandemic. It has also placed 60 per cent of those that have completed the course in dignified employment.”

What you should know