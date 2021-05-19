It has been echoed and re-echoed in so many quarters that no one can tell the African story better than Africans themselves.

Lisa Nichols, motivational speaker and founder of Motivating the Masses, writing on why people should tell their stories themselves, says, No one else can dance your dance. No one else can sing your song. No one else can write your story.

For a long time, Africa has allowed others to tell her story. The advent of the Internet has revolutionised the way stories are shared, but the story has remained largely the same for Africa. The continent is either not in the league or playing catch-up.

Now consider this. Out of the top 10 social networking platforms and user-generated content (UGC) platform sites in the world, none is Africa-focused. Yet, Africa seems to have the highest number of people under age 35 globally, approximately 1 billion people, in the next ten years. According to the US Census Bureau, the continent currently has nearly 200 million people in the diaspora, with 46,360,457 in the United States of America alone

as of 2017.

One thing Africans in the diaspora have in common with Africans within the continent, according to The Africa-America Institute, is that 65 per cent of these people see the continent as their roots, where their heart and passion live. They, therefore, crave anything that tends to unite them with these roots.

It was to answer this craving, this genuine desire of Africans to tell their stories themselves the way only they could share it, this nostalgic longing by Africans in the diaspora for not just a touch but some form of connection, a reunion with the Motherland, that has birthed Ogelle, African pioneer online video sharing resource and

entertainment platform for African content only.

Founded by Osita Oparaugo, a University of Buckingham, UK-trained lawyer and New York Film Academy-certified filmmaker, Ogelle is an all-in-one platform offering unlimited entertainment that is 100 per cent African. It is a user-generated content (UGC) and subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform with pan-African coverage in terms of diversity of content themes, content creation, and representation in languages. For content creators, Ogelle affords an opportunity to create, share and monetise their content by views, no matter their country of origin, cultural heritage and language.

For established filmmakers and studios, it is an avenue to generate revenue from completed projects and the commissioning of new projects. It is also a resource centre for learning and promotion of African cultural heritage and values, and for vocation and robust e-learning tutorials with key emphasis on English Language and STEM covering six years of a post, primary education, tagged Ogelle e-learning – education without walls for all African.

Since its launch in Lagos, the most bustling commercial hub, in April 2019, Ogelle has recorded 1,149,080 general users and 67,561 registered users. The platform targets 25 million general users and 1 million premium users by 2025, as well as a revenue projection of $100 million within the same period. It is heading towards becoming the highest aggregator of African resource and entertainment platform in the next few years. Again, it hopes to introduce Ogelle Box-Office (market place) and Ogelle Kids.

Ambitious as this projection may sound, it is nonetheless within reach. Africa has a population of over 1.2 billion people, has an internet absorption rate of about 34.4 per cent in 2018 and it is expected to record an additional 30 per cent by 2025. The continent is estimated to reach 750 million internet users by 2025. At the same time, the approximately 200 million Africans in the diaspora have an internet absorption rate of about 80 per cent.

According to a report by IFC in collaboration with Google. Africa’s’ internet economy has the potential to reach $180 billion by 2025.

Additionally, big-tech’s interest in Africa and African content is on the rise. Just shortly after Twitter said it was opening its first African office in Ghana, Amazon in April announced it would invest $280 million in opening its first African office in South Africa. Microsoft is also working with the Nigerian government to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria over the next three years. That is an eloquent testimony to the untapped market that Africa offers.

With a formidable management team comprising some of the best brains in the entertainment industry, Ogelle has all it takes to not only reach but exceed its set goals.

We have a team capable of directing and producing the best shows and films in Africa. A team that has an impeccable track record within the industry for the last 10-20 years; said Oparaugo, who is the CEO of Reddot Television Network, the parent company of Ogelle.

In addition, we have alliances with directors and producers across sub-Saharan Africa, men and women committed to producing original contents that represent African culture.

“We have the right media connection and grassroots access which is the differentiating factor for Ogelle to creating an impact and position to take over the creative industry in Africa. It is huge, largely untapped and highly lucrative due to the low cost of production and promotion without compromising quality. This time for Ogelle is now. Please come with us on this journey”, he said

Indeed, the engines are steaming; the train is about to leave the station and the time to catch the ride is now. As Oparaugo would say to global businesses – If you are not in Africa, you are not in business yet – someday it will be heard of Ogelle that if you are not on the platform, as an African in Africa or the diaspora, or a global lover of African content, then you may need to review your choice.