Indications have emerged that Konga SME Connect, a business empowerment conference, to be hosted by the e-Commerce giant, may witness a record-breaking attendance, if feelers from sources within the company are anything to go by.

Konga SME Connect is scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 20, 2021 by 10am.

Within two hours of the event registration link going public, investigations reveal that over 5,000 had registered to attend the session, with the figures expected to rise further as the countdown to the much-anticipated conference intensifies. Findings show that Nigerians in the Diaspora are already bombarding Konga for not considering those of them in Canada, the US and other parts of the world. Subsequently, this has led to Konga adjusting its registration portal to accommodate global registration.

The development has raised prospects of Konga entering the Guinness Book of Records for a first-ever record-breaking virtual event on this side of the Atlantic.

Also, the excitement for the event has taken on an added dimension, with news emerging that the management of Konga is considering putting up some special deals for attendees. The exclusive offer, details of which is yet to be disclosed, may see some lucky participants go home with either outrageously discounted products/items or other mouth-watering incentives from Konga.

Konga SME Connect will see Africa’s leading digital disruptor, Leo Stan Ekeh, deliver incisive business success guides and useful tips for creating new wealth in the digital age, especially in the face of the encumbrances posed by the COVID-19 which has hobbled businesses across the world and in Nigeria. The Zinox Chairman, who has been confirmed as the keynote speaker, has acquired a global reputation as a foremost entrepreneur who is on record to have built arguably Africa’s biggest 360-degree ICT group, despite starting out from humble beginnings.

Among the expected participants in the keenly-anticipated session are representatives of large corporate organizations, players in the SME segment of the Nigerian economy and other business owners; new, existing and prospective merchants on the Konga platform and unemployed youth.

Attendances are also expected from Nigerians and other nationals from other parts of the world, including budding entrepreneurs and students.

Interested participants are expected to register for the event via the link: bit.ly/kongasmeconnect