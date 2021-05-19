The Delta state government says it has started the process of Judiciary Financial Autonomy and has set up relevant committees headed by the Chief Judge to ensure its full implementation.

This was disclosed by the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa in a statement after a meeting with the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro on Tuesday evening.

What the governor is saying about financial autonomy

“I am pleased to announce that in line with the law, Delta State’s Judiciary has been accorded full autonomy. This is because, with my signing of the Judiciary Autonomy law in January 2021, and the setting up of the relevant committees by the Chief Judge, our great state has begun the process of implementing full autonomy for its judiciary.

As we work to improve our democratic processes across the board, we are proud that Delta State now has both a legislature and judiciary that are fully autonomous,” Okowa said.

