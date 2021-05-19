President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).
This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday evening.
What the Presidency is saying:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE)
President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS). Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.
The appointments take effect on the 18th of May, 2021 and last for a four year period.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that President Buhari approved the sack of Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) with effect from December 7, 2020.
- The President further announced the appointment of Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.
- Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed
