President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday evening.

What the Presidency is saying:

President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS). Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments take effect on the 18th of May, 2021 and last for a four year period.”

What you should know