The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has announced a multi-year partnership with Flutterwave that makes the payments technology company an associate partner of the BAL.

The inaugural BAL season tipped off yesterday at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, with 12 teams from across Africa competing in the new professional league. The first BAL Finals will be held on Sunday, May 30.

Flutterwave, which was founded in 2016 and recently named among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies, provides innovative payment solutions to more than 290,000 businesses and has an infrastructure reach in more than 33 African countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

The partnership will leverage the BAL and Flutterwave’s shared commitment to driving economic growth across the continent through the launch of a digital campaign that will provide select African entrepreneurs and small businesses with the opportunity to travel, connect and engage with other African markets.

Champions from the national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia earned their participation in the inaugural season. The remaining six teams, which come from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, and Rwanda, secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Regional Offices across the continent in late 2019.

What they are saying

Ifeoluwa Orioke, Flutterwave’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “As a lifelong basketball fan, I am excited that we are able to team up with the BAL as it tips off its inaugural season. There’s progress going on in Africa, and this is the time to tap into the enthusiasm of young people to unite the continent and open doors for young Africans through sports.”

Amadou Gallo Fall, BAL President said: “Technology plays an important role in basketball and our ability to make our content and products accessible and convenient for fans to consume. This partnership also reflects our ambition to play a role in the industries that will shape the continent’s economic growth, facilitate entrepreneurship and strengthen the continent’s position on the global stage.”