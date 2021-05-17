Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish recovery as the trading session began this week. This plunge was bolstered by losses made by ENAMELWA and AFRIPRUD amongst others. The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% to close at 39,306.47.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.49 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.25%.
- The market closed negative as ETERNA led 22 Gainers, and ENAMELWA topped 15 Losers.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up +9.85% to close at N7.25
- ROYALEX up +9.21% to close at N0.83
- CAPHOTEL up +9.09% to close at N2.40
- REGALINS up +8.82% to close at N0.37
- STERLNBANK up +8.11% to close at N1.60
Top losers
- ENAMELWA down -9.80% to close at N17.95
- AFRIPRUD down -6.92% to close at N6.05
- NPFMCRFBK down -6.42% to close at N1.75
- WEMABANK down -5.17% to close at N0.55
- MANSARD down -3.30% to close at N0.88
Outlook
Nigeria’s stock market reverted from its recovery as ENAMELWA and WAPCO bolstered the fall of NGX ASI at the end of the trading session today.
- Market sentiments tend towards a bearish momentum as the NGX ASI closed with 22 Gainers and 15 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
