Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish recovery as the trading session began this week. This plunge was bolstered by losses made by ENAMELWA and AFRIPRUD amongst others. The All-Share Index increased by +0.21% to close at 39,306.47.

Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.49 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -2.25%.

The market closed negative as ETERNA led 22 Gainers, and ENAMELWA topped 15 Losers.

Top gainers

ETERNA up +9.85% to close at N7.25 ROYALEX up +9.21% to close at N0.83 CAPHOTEL up +9.09% to close at N2.40 REGALINS up +8.82% to close at N0.37 STERLNBANK up +8.11% to close at N1.60

Top losers

ENAMELWA down -9.80% to close at N17.95 AFRIPRUD down -6.92% to close at N6.05 NPFMCRFBK down -6.42% to close at N1.75 WEMABANK down -5.17% to close at N0.55 MANSARD down -3.30% to close at N0.88

Outlook

Nigeria’s stock market reverted from its recovery as ENAMELWA and WAPCO bolstered the fall of NGX ASI at the end of the trading session today.