Billionaire Watch
Chinese billionaire, Wang Xing causes $16bn loss for his company by posting a poem
The CEO caused a $16 billion loss in market valuation for his company after posting a poem interpreted as an anti-establishment clarion call.
The founder and CEO of Meituan Dianping, Wang Xing has caused a $16 billion loss in market valuation for his company after he posted and deleted a historic Chinese poem with strong anti-establishment sentiment. The CEO later deleted the poem from his blog but the harm had already been done.
The 1000-year-old Chinese poem
The poem posted by the 42-year-old CEO was written during the Tang Dynasty about the burning of books by China’s first emperor, Qin Shihuang. The poem is usually interpreted as an anti-establishment clarion call.
The poem is known for stirring anti-government sentiments in China and the CEO posted it on his favourite social media handle where he has lots of followers. He later deleted it.
READ: Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
Meituan, a Chinese company that aspires to be the Amazon of services is currently under investigation for breaching China’s Antitrust laws. The same challenges Jack Ma and his Alibaba group are facing.
$16 billion loss
Meituan Shares after Wang Xing made the post tumbled by 9.8%, their worst hit in 2 months, shaving off $16 billion in market valuation for the company.
READ: Crypto-Tsunami as over 247,000 investors lose $1.7 billion
What you should know
Wang Xing is the 6oth richest man in the world with a net worth of $19.9 billion according to Forbes.
The poem was written by Zhang Jie during the ancient Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD). In it, the poet used 28 Chinese characters in four verses to harshly criticize Qin Shihuang over the first emperor’s tyrannical acts of burning books for thought control.
Billionaire Watch
Yang Huiyan: The richest woman in China who made $2 billion in 4 days
Yang Huiyan is the 7th richest woman in the world.
Yang Huiyan, the richest woman in China is only 39 years old and she is worth $32.9 billion according to Forbes. Despite being the wealthiest woman in China she lives a very quiet life with very little known about her by the media. She is the daughter of China’s biggest real estate mogul, Yang Guoqiang.
According to the South China Morning Post, Yang Guoqiang is the self-made founder of Country Garden Holdings which is the largest property developer in China by sales volume.
READ: Is Donald Trump still a billionaire?
How did Yang Huiyan get so rich?
Yang Huiyan became an instant multi-billionaire in 2007 when her father transferred 70% of his holdings to her before taking Country Garden Holdings public in Hong Kong. She was only 25 then.
In 2018 she reportedly made $2bn in 4 days when Country Garden shares surged in the first four days of the year. Yang Huiyan is currently the company’s largest shareholder owning 57% of its shares.
READ: Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history
Yang Huiyan’s net worth
As of today, she is worth $32.9 billion according to Forbes, making her the richest woman in China. She also runs a New York Stock Exchange-listed Chinese education company, Bright Scholar Education Holdings.
What you should know
Yang Huiyan is the 7th richest woman in the world.
Billionaire Watch
Meet Christoffel Wiese, the South African billionaire behind Shoprite
Christoffel Wiese is the de-facto owner of the retail giant and he is worth a collective $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.
The Shoprite brand is a popular one both in Nigeria and in many African countries. It is arguably one of the biggest retail chains on the continent presently operating in fourteen African countries. Although many people know the brand to be from South Africa, not many know the brain behind it. We will tell you about him in this article.
Christoffel Wiese is the de-facto owner of the retail giant and he is worth a collective $1.1 billion according to Forbes.
How big is Shoprite?
According to its official website, Shoprite is the largest supermarket retailer on the African Continent.
- It has over 505 outlets in Africa.
- It is present in 14 African countries.
- It has over 2387 corporate stores and 17 brands.
- Shoprite directly or indirectly employs at least 140,000 employees in Africa.
Meet Christoffel Wiese, the retail billionaire
Mr Wiese is the largest individual shareholder in Shoprite and undoubtedly one of the leading entrepreneurs on the continent. He owns 10.7% of shares in Shoprite Holdings according to Market Watch.
Christoffel Wiese holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and practised the profession for some time before assuming the position of an executive director in Pepkor, a small clothing chain his parents founded. The business saw tremendous growth under his leadership and he later proceeded to buy out Shoprite when it was still a small chain of stores in South Africa.
He assumed the position of Chairman at Shoprite Holdings and the rest, they say is history. Weise grew Shoprite into the retail behemoth that it is today spanning 14 African countries and employing over 140,000 workers.
Christoffel Wiese was once the richest man in South Africa. His finances have dipped according to Boomberg but Forbes still pegs his net worth at $1.1 billion. He is 79 years old and is set to retire soon.
What you should know
- Shoprite Holdings is not the only company Mr Wiese owns. In fact, Shoprite is just one department of his retail business.
- He owns Pepkor a renowned South Africa-based retail investment holding company that deals mainly in low-price markets, primarily selling textiles, clothing and footwear.
- He is also a Non-Executive Chairman at Invicta Holdings Ltd., a diversified industrial goods wholesale company.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.