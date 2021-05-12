Debt Securities
DMO to auction N150 billion bond for May on behalf of FG
The DMO on behalf of the Federal Government has announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction for the month of May.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government has announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction for the month of May.
A breakdown of the bonds shows that a 10-year reopening bond is to be offered at the rate of 16.2884% with a maturity date in March 2027; a 15- year reopening bond will be offered at 12.5% with a maturity date in March 2035; and the third and longest bond which is a 30-year reopening bond will be offered at 14.8% and mature in April 2045.
This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on May 11, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
The circular from the DMO states that the bonds which will be auctioned on May 19, 2021, have a settlement date of May 21, 2021, adding that the unit sales is N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,000,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
It also states that the interest is payable semi-annually with the redemption expected to be in bullet payment on the maturity date.
In case you missed it
The DMO had earlier disclosed that N150 billion Federal Government’s bonds offered for the month of March were over oversubscribed by N115.68 billion
The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N265.68 billion, comprising N34.69 billion at 12.25% FGN with a maturity date of March 17, 2027; N56.13 billion at 13.34% with a maturity date of March 27, 2035; and N174.86 billion at 13.85% with a maturity date of July 24, 2045.
The auction result showed that the total bids were 50, 75 and 184, while the successful bids were 23, 43 and 91 for the 3 bonds allotted.
Debt Securities
DMO announces May 2021 FGN savings bond offer for subscription
The DMO has announced the offer for subscription of the May 2021 Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government has announced the offer for subscription of the May 2021 Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on May 3, 2021, and can be seen on its website noting that there are 2-year and 3-year savings bonds.
A breakdown of the bonds shows that the 2-year FGN savings bond will be due on May 12, 2023, at 7.753% per annum and the 3-year FGN Savings Bond which will be due on May 12, 2024, at 8.753% per annum.
The offer has an opening date of May 3, with a closing date of May 7, while the settlement date is May 12, with the coupon payment dates as follows: August 12, November 12, February 12 and May 12.
The circular also states that the unit of sale is N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000
It also states that the interest is payable quarterly with the redemption expected to be in bullet payment on the maturity date.
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that last month, the DMO on behalf of the Federal Government, offered for subscription April 2021, Federal Government Savings Bond to investors.
The offer consisted of a 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2023, at 5.522% per annum and a 3-year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2024, at 6.522% per annum.
The opening date was April 6, 2021, with the closing date on April 9, 2021, settlement date on April 14, 2021, and the coupon payment dates on July 14, October 14, January 14, and April 14.
Debt Securities
CBN’s N88 billion treasury bill auction yesterday was oversubscribed by 174.62%
At the end of the auction, one-year treasury bills sold for 9.75% per annum.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Treasury Bills Auction worth N88.46 billion was oversubscribed by 174.6% yesterday. The stop rates for the 91 and 182-day tenor bills fixed at 2.00% and 3.50% respectively.
The stop rate of the 364-day tenor bill was pegged at 9.75% according to the result of the NTB auction.
The apex bank recorded N242.94 billion in total subscription, as the treasury bill auction was oversubscribed by 174.62%, however, T-bills worth N88.46 billion were provided across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors at the primary auction.
At the end of the auction, bills worth about N129.46 billion were allotted to investors.
READ: CBN’s N154.38 billion T-bills auction over subscribed by 46% as rates fall marginally
Demand for Treasury Bills Surge
Demand for Treasury Bills has surged in recent months as yield-hungry investors scamper away from equities into risk-free government securities. While 2020 was marred with ultra-low interest rates on fixed income securities like Treasury Bills, yields have spiked in recent weeks to the surprise of investors.
With inflation rate galloping past 18% the pressure to flee the naira appears to have forced the central bank to revise its monetary policy strategy, allowing rates to rise.
READ: CBN, First Bank on collision course over removal of MD/CEO
Summary of the NTB Auction today
The 91-day bill was undersubscribed by 7.51% as it received a subscription of N10.53 billion, against an initial offer of N11.39 billion.
The 182-day tenor bill on the other hand performed well, as it was oversubscribed by 50.87% with an impressive subscription of N9.05 billion which was received yesterday, against an offer of N223.35 billion.
The 364-day tenor bill recorded the highest subscription with an oversubscription rate of 214.25%, as investors’ total subscription was valued at N223.35 billion, relative to an initial offer of N71.07 billion.
READ: U.S Government makes a premium selling Bitcoin
The breakdown of the allotment
At the close of the auction yesterday, about N7.19 billion of the 91-day tenor bill was allotted, lower than the initial offer of N11.39 billion, while N6 billion worth of the 182-day bill was allotted to investors.
With the settlement for the bill pegged for the 29th of April 2021, about N116.27 billion of the 364-day tenor bill was also allotted to investors.
The oversubscribed bills confirm the huge demand for risk-free government securities amidst a dearth of sizeable investment funds.
READ: Bank of England considers digital currency
What you should know
- The treasury bills were auctioned in a Dutch auction structure, as the price of the offerings were set after bids were received to determine the highest price at which the total offering could be sold.
- This provided investors with the opportunity to place bids for the amount they were willing to buy in terms of quantity and price.
- The range of bids was placed at 1.99 and 10.00 for the 91-day tenor; 3.49 and 10.00 for the 182-day tenor, 8.8943 and 15.00 for the 364-day tenor.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.