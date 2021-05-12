Appointments
AVCA appoints Kofo Sanusi as new COO
The Board of Directors of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association has appointed Kofo Sanusi as its Chief Operating Officer.
The Board of Directors of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) has appointed Kofo Sanusi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Kofo joins AVCA from Founders Factory Africa (FFA), a venture development company investing in start-ups in sub-Saharan Africa.
As Chief Operating Officer and Accelerator Director, she was responsible for overseeing the company’s financial and operational activities, leading investments, and supporting early-stage start-ups to scale across Africa.
Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, AVCA’s CEO, said: “Kofo is the right person to support the Association as we implement the strategic vision and continue to deliver value for our members. She brings an exceptional track record of providing strategic, operational, and financial management for various businesses across Africa.
Her in-depth knowledge and experience in the early-stage ecosystem in Africa will be an asset as we look to broaden the Association’s reach across the private investment industry in Africa.”
Prior to joining FFA, Kofo was Chief Operating Officer at SPRING Accelerator, a 5-year programme that supported over 75 growth-oriented businesses across East Africa and South Asia.
Speaking of her appointment, Kofo said: “Having spent many years supporting African businesses to grow and scale their operations, it is a privilege to continue serving the continent through my role as Chief Operating Officer at AVCA.
There is no better time than now to invest in Africa, and I look forward to working with the AVCA Board, supporting the CEO, and leading the great team of people working hard to deliver on our strategic vision.”
Kofo brings over a decade of experience in strategic business and operational planning and financial management. She has worked across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, supporting businesses across a broad range of sectors.
What you need to know
The African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association is the pan-African industry body that promotes and enables private investment in Africa.
Appointments
Airtel Nigeria announces appointment of Surendran as new Chief Executive Officer
Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr C. Surendran as the new MD/CEO with effect from August 1, 2021.
Telecommunications giant, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr C. Surendran as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1, 2021.
Surendran would be replacing the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive of Airtel Nigeria, Olusegun Ogunsanya, who has been elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc with effect from October 1, 2021.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Airtel on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Lagos.
READ: Airtel Africa signs new $500 million loan with Bank of America, HSBC, others
The statement says that Surendran would also be appointed to the Executive Committee (ExCo) as Regional Operating Director, reporting to the CEO of Airtel Africa plc, and onto the Board of Airtel Networks (Nigeria) Limited.
Airtel in its statement said, “Surendran has been with Bharti Airtel since 2003 and has contributed immensely in various roles across customer experience, sales and business operations.
He was the Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka, which is the largest circle in Airtel India, with over one billion dollars in revenue.
Surendran delivered an exceptional performance with significant movement in Revenue Market Share (RMS) over the last few years, currently at 54 percent. He has over 30 years of business experience, including 15 years at Xerox.’’
Airtel said that Surendran would transition into his new role from June 1, 2021, and spend the time onboarding into the business until July 31, 2021.
READ: Meet the latest billionaires on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that a few days ago, Airtel Africa Plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria and 13 other countries, announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya as the new Chief Executive Officer, following the notice of retirement given by the current Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, to the Board.
In the notification sent by Airtel Africa to the Nigerian Exchange, Ogunsanya is expected to join the board of Airtel Africa with effect from October 1, 2021.
Appointments
Guinness announces retirement of Chairman, appoints former Minister as replacement
Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr Omobola Johnson as the new Chairman of its board, with effect from July 1, 2021.
Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Omobola Johnson as the new Chairman of its board, with effect from July 1, 2021.
This follows the retirement of the current Chairman, Babatunde Savage, from the position, with effect from June 30, 2021.
The announcement is contained in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, investing public, and other stakeholders on May 4, 2021, and signed by the Company Secretary, Rotimi Odusola.
READ: Guinness, Int’l Brew, Nigerian Breweries spend N65.5 billion on key acquisitions in 2020
Johnson, who has over 30 years of experience from both the private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy, was a former Minister of Communications Technology and a former Country Managing Director in Accenture.
While commenting on her appointment, Johnson who has been serving on the board of Guinness, said, “Guinness Nigeria is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities, and I believe the refreshed board and management team remain committed to maximizing shareholder value.”
In his letter addressing the board in compliance with the applicable corporate governance regulation, Savage expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to have been a part of the Guinness story over the last four decades.
He thanked the board of Guinness Nigeria and Diageo UK for the opportunity to have served in several capacities, first as an employee who held various strategic senior roles, then as an Executive Director, and later as Chairman of the board, a role that he held for almost 12 years.
READ: Guinness Nigeria’s market value surged by N23.8 billion in March 2021
He said, “After almost 40 amazing years, my journey with Guinness Nigeria is coming to an end. Guinness Nigeria is and will always be family to me.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.