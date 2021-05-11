Coronavirus
Covid-19: India variant is a global concern, spreads more easily – WHO
The B.1.617 India variant has been classified as a variant of concern at a global level.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern and has been found in preliminary studies to spread more easily.
The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis after the ones that were first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
This disclosure was made by the WHO Technical Lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, during a briefing on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Van Kerkhove said, “We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level. There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.”
The WHO has said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India in December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.
According to a report from Reuters, the variant has already spread to other countries, with many other nations moving to enforce restrictions or reduce the movement of passengers from India.
Van Kerkhove said more information about the variant and its three sub-lineages would be made available on Tuesday.
She said, “Even though there is increased transmissibility demonstrated by some preliminary studies, we need much more information about this virus variant and this lineage and all of the sub-lineages.’’
The WHO Chief Scientist, Soumya Swaminathan said studies were underway in India to determine the transmissibility of the variant, the severity of the disease it causes and the response of antibodies in people who have been vaccinated.
Swaminathan said, “What we know now is that the vaccines work, the diagnostics work, the same treatments that are used for the regular virus works, so there is really no need to change any of those.’’
What you should know
The latest Covid-19 variant, dubbed B.1.617, was first found in India and then in other countries around the world although it is still unclear how dangerous it is.
The number of new coronavirus infections has continued to rise sharply in India with deaths getting close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world’s second-most populous country.
It is too early to say whether the new variant of the virus, B.1.617, is responsible for the rapid increase in infections, but it is being treated as a possible cause.
Nigeria, yesterday announced the reintroduction of restrictions and curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of the new Indian Covid-19 variant.
FG approves second dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for eligible Nigerians
The NPHCDA boss urged Nigerians to continue to cooperate with vaccinators who are providing an incredibly important service to the nation amid this global crisis.
The Federal Government has given the green light for the commencement of the administering of the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines on eligible Nigerians who received the first shots.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, during the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Shuaib advised health workers, frontline workers aged 18 years and above and persons aged 50 years and above to visit any designated vaccination site to receive the vaccine free of charge.
What the Executive Director of NPHCDA is saying
Shuaib in his statement said, “I want to remind you that the eligibility period between the first and second doses of the vaccine has been expanded from 12 weeks to between six to 12 weeks, in line with the scientific recommendation provided by the World Health Organisation’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE on immunization).
The PSC has approved the second dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccination in all states of the federation and the FCT. We have redeployed Senior Supervisors to the states and have continued to monitor activities with daily evening review meetings to determine the status of the COVID-19 vaccine implementation in all states and the FCT.
These meetings, allows us to receive reports from the sub-national level on how the campaigns are proceeding, what challenges they face, and how we can proactively anticipate and resolve any impending challenges.
The meetings also provide an avenue to troubleshoot and resolve any operational hurdles as they emerge, before they become problematic,” he explained.
He said that the agency is at the forefront of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign at the community level with town hall meetings across the country, just as was done for the poliovirus eradication fight.
The NPHCDA said, “Already we held the North-Central Zonal Town Hall Meeting two weeks ago in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state.
In weeks ahead, the agency hopes to continue the dialogue in other geo-political zones of the country. The town hall meetings afford the communities the opportunity to directly participate in dialogue with the government as we work to protect the people against the pandemic.
We know that many people are very concerned about the health threats posed by COVID-19, but also about the economic threats. The meetings allow for views and concerns to be heard as we work together to move beyond COVID-19 as a nation,” he said.
The NPHCDA boss urged Nigerians to continue to cooperate with vaccinators who were providing an incredibly important service to the nation amid this global crisis.
He said, “The need to protect ourselves and put COVID-19 behind us, the way we have done to polio so that we can return to our normal living, truly is a national effort.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that on March 5, 2021, the vaccination of citizens against Covid-19 commenced with frontline healthcare workers, who are often at the risk of exposure to infections, including Covid-19, as they are the first responders to patients.
This follows the delivery of about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to the country through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX).
The 4 million doses are part of the 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next weeks.
Business News
FG reintroduces Covid-19 restrictions, shuts bars, night clubs, reimposes curfew
The Federal Government has announced the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Federal Government has announced the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This follows the disturbing resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic and is also seen as part of preemptive measures to be taken to mitigate the impact of the new variants of the disease, should they be imported into the country.
The disclosure was made by the Head of Technical Secretariat of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19, Dr Muktar Mohammed while briefing the press on Monday in Abuja.
Mohammed said that this new directive is expected to take effect by midnight of Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The reintroduction of the Covid-19 restrictions means that mass gatherings in public spaces have been restricted to 50 people at any given time, while access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask.
Mohammed said that government meetings and travels had been limited to virtual platforms, adding that the government had directed that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and the nationwide curfew would be in force until further notice.
While stating that only essential international travels would be encouraged and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to, the PSC member, however, stated that there was no limitation to intra-state travel.
On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who also doubles as the Chairman of PSC, Boss Mustapha, revealed that the committee had considered several pre-emptive measures to be taken to mitigate the likely impact of the variants of Covid-19, should they get imported into Nigeria.
Mustapha explained that the step became important in view of the fragile state of the nation’s health systems, the disruption to the delivery of vaccines, and the lack of compliance with the extant public health and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.
