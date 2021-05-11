Connect with us
FG’s latest COVID-19 restrictions do not affect our operations – Airline

Airline operators have disclosed that the Federal Government’s latest COVID-19 announcement does not affect their operations.

Airline operators have disclosed that the Federal Government’s latest COVID-19 announcement does not affect their operations.

One of them, Air Peace Limited, informed its patrons via its Twitter handle that its operations are still intact despite the lockdown restrictions.

It tweeted, “Be informed that the latest COVID-19 announcement by the Federal Government does not affect our flight operations for now, as we’re still servicing our regular routes.

We’ll keep you posted via our social media platforms as new updates on this emerge.”

Badagry Deep Seaport to commence operations earlier than planned

Lagos State Government is ready to give the necessary support for the timely delivery of the Badagry Deep Seaport project.

The Badagry Deep Seaport is expected to commence operations earlier than planned, as the Lagos State Government is ready to give the necessary support for the timely delivery of the project.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, in a statement issued on Monday.

The Commissioner issued the statement after a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Government with the members of the host communities as part of the inclusive policy of the present administration as well as to seek their buy-in on the project.

She said, “The State Government is ready to give the necessary support for timely delivery of the project and the cooperation of all the parties involved is germane and critical to its success.

I advise the community leaders and relevant stakeholders in the deep-sea port project to give peace a chance, as there is need to embrace unity and speak with one voice so that their demands can be quickly met and adequately catered for.”

Dr Akande also implored the 12 host communities to appoint a six-man committee as their representative at every meeting with the State government, adding that they should bring up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) articulating their requests, complaints and suggestions.

The members of the communities present at the meeting expressed their joy that the project will boost the region’s economy and equally enhance their lifestyle.

FG discusses nation’s carrier, Nigeria Air with US Ambassador

The FG has held a discussion with the US government over the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria.

The federal government has held a discussion with the government of the United States of America over the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika via his Twitter handle after he held a discussion with the Ambassador at the United States Embassy in Abuja.

He tweeted, “We took the opportunity to discuss investments and opportunities in the aviation sector, including national carrier. The partnership looks promising. USA is the only country we have open skies with. Thanks, Ambassador Mary and the team.”

What you should know

In July 2018, the Federal Government unveiled the branding and livery for the new airline, Nigeria Air, and stated that the carrier would be inaugurated at the end of that year.

Sirika unveiled the carrier at a press conference during the Farnborough Air Show in London that year.

“I am very pleased to tell you that we are finally on track to launching a new national flag carrier for our country, Nigeria Air. We are all fully committed to fulfilling the campaign promise made by our President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015. We are aiming to launch Nigeria Air by the end of this year,” the minister had said.

He also stated that the government had obtained the Certificate of Compliance from the Nigerian Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and would go into investor search.

