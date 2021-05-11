FG’s latest COVID-19 restrictions do not affect our operations – Airline

The Badagry Deep Seaport is expected to commence operations earlier than planned, as the Lagos State Government is ready to give the necessary support for the timely delivery of the project.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, in a statement issued on Monday.

The Commissioner issued the statement after a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State Government with the members of the host communities as part of the inclusive policy of the present administration as well as to seek their buy-in on the project.

She said, “The State Government is ready to give the necessary support for timely delivery of the project and the cooperation of all the parties involved is germane and critical to its success.

I advise the community leaders and relevant stakeholders in the deep-sea port project to give peace a chance, as there is need to embrace unity and speak with one voice so that their demands can be quickly met and adequately catered for.”

Dr Akande also implored the 12 host communities to appoint a six-man committee as their representative at every meeting with the State government, adding that they should bring up a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) articulating their requests, complaints and suggestions.

The members of the communities present at the meeting expressed their joy that the project will boost the region’s economy and equally enhance their lifestyle.