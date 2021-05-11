Corporate Press Releases
Asharami Energy’s graduate program targets future Upstream experts
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream company, has commenced its 2021 Graduate Trainee Program that is geared towards enhancing the sustainability and future of the sector through training of exceptional young talent.
Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, said the widely sought-after program has been instrumental to the transformation of young engineers and others professionals into top talent across the value chain at Sahara Group. “At the heart of our operations lies unrivaled engineering expertise that is driven by innovation, responsible engineering, and an unwavering commitment to improvements aligned with global environmental, social and Corporate governance standards. The Graduate Trainee Program is for enthusiastic and future thinking individuals desirous of becoming future leaders in the oil and gas sector,” he said.
Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, Group Head, HR at Sahara Group said the program resonates with Sahara’s human capital transformation strategy aimed at building a leading, nimble and agile organisation for optimal performance.
Imasogie-Adigun said the program gives graduate trainees exposure to top-level responsibility early in their careers, with ample opportunity to hone their potential across the Upstream value chain. “Sahara’s Graduate Trainee Programs are deliberately innovative and disruptive as we are always ahead on the curve of making a difference. The program has over the years produced outstanding business leaders at Sahara and I enjoin graduates to apply for an opportunity to commence their journey towards excellence in the Upstream sector. ”
Application for the program kicks off on Friday, 7th May 2021 and closes on Monday, 17th May 2021. It is open to candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Applied & Social Sciences with a minimum of Second-Class Honors (Upper Division) and NYSC discharge certificate. Applicants can follow Sahara Group on twitter and Instagram @iamsaharagroup for more information on the Graduate Trainee Programs.
Asharami Energy is one Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies with a diverse portfolio of 8 (eight) oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa. Asharami Energy Limited and Sahara Energy Fields Holdings UK Limited are the entities at the forefront of Sahara’s upstream operations.
These assets are at various stages of development ranging from exploratory fields to mature producing fields with huge potential for positive returns.
Heirs Oil & Gas announces CEO and Board appointments
…Welcomes former senior Shell executive, Osayande Igiehon, as CEO.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG), the leading African integrated energy company, has announced the appointment of Osayande Igiehon as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2021, together with a distinguished non-executive board, bringing together leading industry figures, with considerable global and regional experience.
Heirs Holdings Limited’s (HH) portfolio company, HHOG, completed the acquisition of OML17 in January 2021, in one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of US$1.1 billion. The transaction represents a further implementation of the HH Group strategy of creating the leading integrated energy business in Africa. Through a series of strategic portfolio holdings, HH is executing this strategy. Most recently, affiliate company, Transcorp made a US$300 million acquisition of Afam Power, increasing the Group’s installed electricity generating capacity to 2,000MW.
Mr. Igiehon, who joins from the Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), where he was previously a Vice-President with the Group in the Hague, Netherlands. He brings over twenty-seven years of experience and expertise in the oil and gas sector with Shell, where he held a series of senior management positions. Mr. Igiehon previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Gabon, where he led the successful turnaround of the operational, safety and financial performance.
HHOG is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following distinguished private sector and senior industry leaders to the Board:
- Tony O. Elumelu, CON is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
- Sally Udoma who previously served as general counsel for Chevron Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East Exploration and Production. Previously, she was general counsel for Sasol Chevron Consulting Limited and managing counsel at the London Legal Service Centre for Chevron Global Upstream and Gas. She has also served as general counsel and general manager for Chevron Nigeria Limited.
- Anil Dua is a founding partner at Gateway Partners Limited, a private equity fund specialising in dynamic growth markets including Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Dua worked for over thirty-five years with Standard Chartered Bank in Asia, Africa, Europe and the US, where he held various roles including Regional CEO West Africa and Regional Head of Origination and Client Coverage, Africa.
- Ahmadu Kida Musa who previously served as Deputy Managing Director of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, has over thirty-two years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry and brings considerable expertise in Nigerian oil and gas.
- Stanley Lawson currently serves on the board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. He is Managing Partner at Financial Advisory & Investment Consultants Ltd. Dr Lawson previously occupied the position of Group Executive Director-Finance & Accounts at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
- Samuel Nwanze is the Chief Finance Officer at Heirs Oil and Gas. Prior to this he was the Chief Investment Officer at Heirs Holdings responsible for investment and capital management.
Commenting, Mr. Igiehon stated:
“HHOG represents an extraordinary opportunity, to create Africa’s first true integrated energy company, with a mission to ensure that Africa’s natural resources are directed toward value creation in Africa, powered by sustainable, robust and abundant African energy. I am excited to join the Heirs Oil and Gas leadership team and look forward to the opportunity to transform the energy sector, purposefully address Africa’s energy needs and improve the lives of people across Africa.”
The Chairman of the Board, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, stated: “I am delighted to welcome our new board members. We are building a role model institution for African businesses and our investment in human capital is a further strong demonstration of our intent. The regional and global expertise of our board members will serve to further drive value creation to our continent, as we execute our goal of becoming Africa’s largest, indigenous, integrated, energy company.”
Heirs Oil & Gas is a leading African, indigenous owned, integrated energy company, headquartered in Nigeria, whose assets include Nigerian oil block OML17, with a current production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG) is jointly owned by Heirs Holdings, the leading African strategic investor and affiliate company Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest publicly listed conglomerate.
Applications across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya now open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program
The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Today, Facebook is inviting community leaders from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program—a program that offers participants training, mentorship and up to $50,000 USD in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.
The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.
Plan an initiative
Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilise their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.
Participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.
Says Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook: “Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more.”
How to apply
This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members. Applications open today, May 4 – 31, 2021.
The Community Accelerator is part of our Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. Learn more and apply here.
You can find out more about the 2020 Community Accelerator cohort and those who received additional funding here.
