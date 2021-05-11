Asharami Energy’s graduate program targets future Upstream experts

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream company, has commenced its 2021 Graduate Trainee Program that is geared towards enhancing the sustainability and future of the sector through training of exceptional young talent.

Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, said the widely sought-after program has been instrumental to the transformation of young engineers and others professionals into top talent across the value chain at Sahara Group. “At the heart of our operations lies unrivaled engineering expertise that is driven by innovation, responsible engineering, and an unwavering commitment to improvements aligned with global environmental, social and Corporate governance standards. The Graduate Trainee Program is for enthusiastic and future thinking individuals desirous of becoming future leaders in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, Group Head, HR at Sahara Group said the program resonates with Sahara’s human capital transformation strategy aimed at building a leading, nimble and agile organisation for optimal performance.

Imasogie-Adigun said the program gives graduate trainees exposure to top-level responsibility early in their careers, with ample opportunity to hone their potential across the Upstream value chain. “Sahara’s Graduate Trainee Programs are deliberately innovative and disruptive as we are always ahead on the curve of making a difference. The program has over the years produced outstanding business leaders at Sahara and I enjoin graduates to apply for an opportunity to commence their journey towards excellence in the Upstream sector. ”

Application for the program kicks off on Friday, 7th May 2021 and closes on Monday, 17th May 2021. It is open to candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Applied & Social Sciences with a minimum of Second-Class Honors (Upper Division) and NYSC discharge certificate. Applicants can follow Sahara Group on twitter and Instagram @iamsaharagroup for more information on the Graduate Trainee Programs.

Asharami Energy is one Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies with a diverse portfolio of 8 (eight) oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa. Asharami Energy Limited and Sahara Energy Fields Holdings UK Limited are the entities at the forefront of Sahara’s upstream operations.

These assets are at various stages of development ranging from exploratory fields to mature producing fields with huge potential for positive returns.