Spotlight Stories
How Nigerian FinTech industry is attracting funding from local and foreign investors – Report
The Nigerian FinTech industry is maturing at an exponential pace according to a report on the Nigerian fintech landscape.
The Nigerian FinTech industry is nascent compared to FinTech ecosystems globally. However, it is maturing at an exponential pace according to a report on the Nigerian FinTech landscape titled, “Nigeria FinTech Census 2020: Profiling and defining the fintech sector.”
This growth of the sector is reflected in the profile of the firms, the breadth of coverage, the increasing level of global connection and rising levels of profitability.
Nigeria is classified as a developing FinTech economy compared to its more mature global peers such as the UK, Singapore, Australia, Sweden and India. It is estimated that Nigeria’s FinTech revenues will reach $543 million by 2022, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and the unbanked populations.
In 2019, Nigeria officially recognized its first FinTech unicorn, with Interswitch achieving a valuation of $1 billion based on a $200 million investment from VISA. Following shortly in 2020, Stripe, a US-based financial services company, agreed to buy Paystack in a $200 million deal, just five years after Paystack was launched.
From the report, there are six broad FinTech segments supported by an ecosystem of enablers namely:
Payments, Mobile Money and Digital Banking
Payments continue to be a major focus area for investors with demand driven by favourable policies promoting financial inclusion, and growth in infrastructure supporting mobile payments. Nigeria is increasingly becoming a cashless economy largely due to the regulatory drive for financial inclusion promoting growth in digital payments.
Lending
Digital lending remains a thriving FinTech sub-sector driven largely by retail lending. A large number of Fintech’s are leveraging payments data to create unique credit scoring models to enable retail lending. Some examples include Carbon, Fairmoney, Aella Credit and Branch.
Commercial banks are also responding by developing strong digital retail lending propositions to compete with the FinTechs (e.g. GTBank QuickCredit, Access Bank’s QuickBucks and Sterling Bank’s Specta).
Savings, investments and crowdfunding
Savings, investments and crowdfunding are growth opportunity areas for Fintechs, however recent regulations are expected to spur significant industry changes. Fintechs in this space offer an attractive bouquet of products often with better interests and return on investments compared to traditional banks.
Enterprise Services & Infrastructure
FinTechs are also providing solutions and infrastructure to help banks digitize and extend their services. FinTechs in this space are providing critical infrastructure to help banks digitize and extend their services. This includes API providers who connect bank accounts to third-party applications (e.g. Okra, OnePipe, Mono), credit infrastructure providers (Migo, Pngme), and banking enterprise solution providers (e.g. AppZone, FinTrak, Seamfix).
Cryptocurrency
Strong growth in local cryptocurrency adoption has evolved a new crop of Crypto-FinTechs. However, recent CBN circulars on cryptocurrency adversely impact short-term sustainability. Nigeria has witnessed growing cryptocurrency adoption, driven by a predominantly young digital-savvy population, inflationary local currency, stringent foreign exchange policies on both inflows and outflows, and a high demand for remittances among Nigeria’s diaspora.
InsurTech
InsurTech remains a nascent but emerging segment of the Nigerian FinTech industry. Nigeria’s InsurTech segment is a relatively small but growing subsector of the FinTech industry, with less than 15 FinTechs estimated to be playing in this space.
Initial InsurTech solutions focused on improving access to insurance by providing marketplaces for insurance (e.g. Compare Insurance, Autogenius). These platforms provided improved customer experience, and have since extended their offerings towards providing more value-added services to consumers. For instance, Autogenius enables renewal and registration of vehicle documents.
Bottomline
As the Nigerian FinTech industry continues to grow, there is enormous potential for the industry to mature into a compelling force within the African FinTech landscape, as well as become a significant player on the global stage. Two fundamental foundations for continued success will include the level of effective collaboration with major players and the level of government support.
Market Views
Top 10 Stockbroking firms in Nigeria for April 2021
The top ten Stockbrokers traded shares worth N111.8 billion in April 2021, accounting for 69.9% of the total amount of shares traded.
The Nigerian Stock market ended the month of March 2021 bullish as the All-Share Index grew by 2.02% from 39,045.13 points recorded as of March 31st, 2021 to close at 39,834.42 points at the end of April 2021.
Meanwhile, the top-performing stockbroking firms in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) traded about 4.89 billion units of shares with a value of N111.8 billion, accounting for 69.9% of the total value of shares traded in the month.
This is according to the Broker performance Report, released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the month of April 2021.
According to the report, Morgan Capital Securities led the list of stockbroking firms by volume of shares while Investment One Stockbrokers traded the highest in monetary terms for the period under review.
Stockbrokers by value
The top ten Stockbrokers were responsible for 69.9% of the total amount of shares traded in April 2021, trading a total of N111.8 billion worth of shares.
- Investment One Stockbrokers toppled Stanbic IBTC to top the list with trades valued at N60.91 billion in April 2021, representing 38.08% of the total value of shares traded during this period.
- Rencap Securities stood at second on the list with trades in stocks valued at N15.59 billion, accounting for 9.75% of the total value of shares traded in the month of April.
- Cardinalstone Securities followed with its total trades valued at N8.45 billion in the period under review. This represents 5.28% of the total value recorded in the Stock Exchange market.
- EFG Hermes also traded in stocks worth N7.05 billion, to stand fourth on the list as it accounted for 4.41% of the recorded trades in monetary value.
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers traded a sum of N4.1 billion worth of stocks, which accounted for 2.57% of the total value for the period.
- Others include Meristem Stockbrokers (N3.87 billion), Chapel Hill Denham (N3.66 billion), Stonex Financial (N3.36 billion), CSL Stockbrokers (N2.53 billion), and Cordros Securities (N2.27 billion).
Stockbrokers by volume
The top ten stockbroking firms for the period under review traded in 4.89 billion units of shares, accounting for 45.01% of the total traded stocks.
- Morgan Capital Securities tops the list of stockbroking firms in terms of volume of shares traded as it recorded trades in 859.82 million units of shares, representing 7.91% of the total volume traded in the bourse for the period.
- Cardinal Securities followed, having traded in 835.49 million shares, accounting for 7.69% of the total volume of shares traded in April 2021.
- Investment One Stockbrokers traded in 566.53 million units of shares in the month under review. This represents 5.21% of the total recorded.
- Meristem Stockbrokers Limited stands fourth on the list with trades in 564.54 million units of shares in April 2021, accounting for 5.19% of the total volume recorded.
- FBN Quest Securities traded in a total of 449.25 million units of shares accounting for 4.13% of the total volume recorded in the period under review.
- Others on the list include EFG Hermes (422.23 million), Rencap Securities (406.6 million), Falcon Securities (312.13 million), Stanbic IBTC (248.43 million), and APT Securities (226.28 million).
What you should know
- The NSE ASI grew by 2.02% in the month of April 2021, bringing the year-to-date performance to a decline of 1.08%.
- The NSE Banking Index however dipped by 4.76% in the month of April to close at 352.07 points, while the year-to-date growth stood at -10.42%
- NSE Industrial Goods index grew by 3.06% in the review period.
Energy
FG committed to ending estimated electricity billing – Deputy Senate President
The Deputy Senate President has said that the FG is committed to increasing economic productivity through power.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has assured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to ending the era of estimated electricity billing, citing the mass metering programme initiated by the government.
The Senator disclosed this at the breaking ceremony of the Power Sub-Station in Orogun constructed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), Ughellli North Local Government Area of Delta, on Saturday.
What the Senator said about ending mass metering
“I remind the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of its obligation to customers and the government regarding the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government aimed at ending the era of estimated billing syndrome,” he said.
“That is what President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly want.
All over the world, you pay for the energy you consume. The only obligation government has is to provide the enabling environment for it to be made available,” Omo-Agege said.
He disclosed that the FG will introduce more power-related policies when the implementation of the 2021 budget begins, as the FG is committed to increasing economic productivity through power.
“The objective has been to ensure that the number of people who use modern energy should increase to reduce social cost than to increase social benefits. The establishment of this power sub-station is one of the several initiatives of this administration aimed at addressing the energy poverty in our nation,” he added.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in March that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country for the procurement of meters and other equipment needed to improve power.
CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve electricity supply in the country.
