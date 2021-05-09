Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Dogecoin investor loses $12 million on Binance as Doge suffers violent dump
Recent price actions reveal $DOGE lost as much as 25%, dropping as low as $.50 amid record selling pressures.
The fast-rising crypto asset, Dogecoin suffered record losses in the early hours of Sunday despite Elon Musk’s debut on the long-awaited Saturday Night Live which surprisingly led to a violent dump.
At the time of drafting this report the dog meme coin traded at $0.564505 on the FTX Exchange with a daily trading volume of $31 billion. Dogecoin is down 21.34% for the day.
Recent price actions reveal $DOGE lost as much as 25%, dropping as low as $.50 amid record selling pressures.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance-DOGE value $12.07 million as over $270 million positions in the Dogecoin assets vanished into thin air.
Supporters of the fast-growing crypto were earlier hopeful that Elon Musk might offer some strong bullish bias in favour of Dogecoin but that was not to be. Although the Tesla CEO has, many times via social media, stated that Dogecoin remained his favourite crypto, he recently warned fans to invest in the asset with great caution.
Crypto pundits have often frowned at the inflationary properties of Dogecoin considering that it is printed every minute of every day, giving it a potentially infinite supply. The implication of this is that the crypto asset’s unlimited supply could, over time, impact negatively on its price.
Cryptocurrency
How Nigeria’s ethnic diversity is boosting the crypto market
The crypto market has facilitated more economic collaboration and cooperation among Nigeria’s geopolitical regions.
Africa’s biggest crypto market, Nigeria keeps gaining momentum in spite of its exclusion from Nigeria’s financial ecosystem. This reflects dwindling faith in Nigeria’s traditional financial asset classes.
Adding credence to such bias is data retrieved from Paxful. The global leading Peer to Peer trading platform reveals Africa’s biggest economy and home to over 200 million people has now become its biggest market with 1.5 million users. In just four months, about $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin exchanged hands.
In addition, data retrieved from Google revealed that Nigeria is the only country with a perfect score in regards to its interest in the flagship crypto.
Using local geographical metrics, Delta State has the highest level of interest in the flagship crypto on a state level, followed by Anambra, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Ekiti. This points to Bitcoin’s stronghold in southern Nigeria.
However, the same can’t be said of the fast-rising crypto, Dogecoin, which was created in 2013 as a joke, to mock the crypto-mania at that time. Data reveals Dogecoin has its strongest trend in the North-central and some Eastern parts of Nigeria such as Ebonyi, Plateau, Imo, Enugu, Niger, and Nasarawa.
Surprisingly, Borno state, despite being ravaged by conflict showed a high interest in the dog meme coin.
Anambra, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Imo, and Cross river have the strongest interests in Ethereum crypto already breaching record highs amid the ongoing bullish run, in play at the cryptoverse.
Surprisingly, Lagos, Nigeria’s busiest economic hub on the state level, misses out of the top 10 in any of the rankings despite its strong fintech presence coupled with the fact that it is host to most of Nigeria’s crypto platforms like Buycoins Africa, Quidax, Brittle, and Bundle Africa.
This data reveals how much the crypto market thrives on Nigeria’s ethnic diversity, taking into account that the country, which is Africa’s biggest fintech community and home to Africa’s only two fintech unicorns – Interswitch and Flutterwave, will benefit from policies that encourage diversification and long-term inclusive growth.
In a country prone to stringent foreign exchange policy and expensive transaction fees compared to other emerging markets, the crypto industry is thriving and already creating jobs at record levels via the Nigerian crypto start-ups, which are facilitating millions of dollars worth of transactions daily and fostering a new wave of crypto-based solutions.
Bottom Line: It is important to note that the crypto market has facilitated more economic collaboration and cooperation among Nigeria’s geopolitical regions further boosting the prospects for a strong political and economic entity that many young Nigerians desperately desire.
Cryptocurrency
Troubling signs on crypto market, SEC tags many crypto assets as Securities
These further suggest the head of the financial watchdog could tighten its grip on the crypto market.
Dark clouds hover above the cryptoverse as the leader of the world’s most powerful investments regulatory agency affirmed most crypto assets as securities.
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in his most recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, opined that “many” crypto-assets were securities, meaning many of these assets required regulatory oversights and exchanges trading such crypto assets require at least a form of SEC regulation.
"At the core I think investor protection has helped economic growth," says SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "Transparency and competition in markets that's good for investors, that's good for issuers." pic.twitter.com/FoD8MH7JND
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 7, 2021
In his words:
“The extent that something is a security, the SEC has a lot of authority. And a lot of crypto tokens—I won’t call them cryptocurrencies for this moment—are indeed securities.”
READ: Billions of dollars lost in the Crypto market, over 296,000 get liquidated
What you must know
An asset is considered a financial security asset if it is a tradable financial asset and thus has monetary value.
What Gensler said suggests that the financial assets watchdog could tighten its grip on the crypto market. Recall that SEC is already battling with Ripple and calling XRP a security asset.
However, Gary Gensler described the flagship crypto asset as a store of value but with a very volatile characteristic and not a security.
It’s important to understand why the regulator doesn’t classify Bitcoin as a security. It is based on the fact that its existence began through mining as an incentive in validating a distributed platform. There are no pre-mined coins, no initial token offering, and no kind of business entity governing it.
READ: SEC plans to monitor foreign stock brokers in Nigeria
A few months ago, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission released guidelines referring to cryptoassets as securities, except proven otherwise.
- The position of the Commission is that virtual crypto assets are securities, unless proven otherwise.
- Thus, the burden of proving that the crypto assets proposed to be offered are not securities and therefore not under the jurisdiction of the SEC, is placed on the issuer or sponsor of the said assets.
- Issuers or sponsors are expected to satisfy the burden of proving that the virtual assets do not constitute securities by making an initial assessment filing.
- However, where the finding of the Commission is that the virtual assets are indeed securities (not structured to be exclusively offered through crowdfunding portals or other exempt methods), then the issuer or sponsor must register the digital assets.
That being said, recent price actions reveal the bullish trend in the crypto market is still very much in play despite regulatory fears surrounding the crypto market as its market value now stands at $2.42 trillion, posting a 2.47% increase over the last day.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.
- Ardova Plc confirms appointment of Oladeinde Nelson-Cole as secretary.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc set to hold 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16.
- FCMB Group Plc appoints Muibat Ijaiya as Director.
- Afromedia Plc reports a loss after tax of N27.3 million in Q1 2021.