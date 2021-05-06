Business News
Labour set for showdown with FG, rejects plan to reduce salaries
The NLC president demanded an increase in the remunerations and allowances of Nigerian workers.
The Organised Labour appears set for a showdown with the Federal Government as they have condemned and rejected the government’s plan to cut down salaries of Nigerian workers.
This follows the recent statement credited to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in which she revealed the Federal Government’s plan to reduce the cost of governance by cutting down workers’ salaries.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Waba, on Wednesday in Abuja, in which he expressed shock and noted that the plan was tantamount to a mass suicide wish for Nigerian workers.
What the NLC President is saying
Waba in his statement said, “The minister also allegedly directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), to immediately review the salaries of civil servants as well as the number of federal agencies in the country.
It is most unthinkable that the government would be contemplating to unilaterally slash the salaries of Nigerian workers at this time.
He added that “The question to ask is which salary is the government planning to slash? It certainly cannot be the meager national minimum wage of N30, 000, which right now cannot even buy a bag of rice.”
The NLC President said that he believed the proposed salary slash was certainly not targeted at the minimum wage and consequential adjustment in salaries that some state governors were still dragging their feet to pay.
He said that the multiple devaluations of the Naira in a short time, and the prevailing high inflation rate in Nigeria had negatively impacted on the salaries earned by Nigerian workers across the board.
He said, “Nigerian workers are only surviving by hair’s breadth. Indeed, Nigerian workers are miracles strutting on two legs.
“It is, therefore, extremely horrendous for a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pronounce salary slash for Nigerian workers currently. This call for salary slash by Mrs Zainab Ahmed is tantamount to a “mass suicide” wish, for Nigerian workers.”
While demanding an immediate retraction and apology by the Minister of Finance, the NLC president, however, said that if there was any salary that needed serious slashing, it was the humongous remuneration and allowances pocketed by political office holders in Nigeria, who did extraordinarily little but collected so much.
Wabba said, “Workers generate surplus value and revenue for the government. We do not constitute any unnecessary cost or burden to governance. It is also important to make the point that salaries are products of contracts governed by laws. They cannot be unilaterally adjusted.”
This move is not only at great odds with global best responses to the COVID-19 pandemic but also in violation of relevant ILO Conventions and Declarations on Wages and Decent Work. We urge the government as a social partner to quickly respond to the demands by Labour for an upward review of salaries of all Nigerian workers.
Nigerian workers have shown sufficient understanding with the government through the tough patches of the pandemic. Now, Nigerian workers demand reciprocity of our understanding. Nigerian workers demand an increase in their remunerations and allowances.”
Hospitality & Travel
NGX lauds Transcorp Hotels over operational efficiency
Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has lauded the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization’s operational efficiency.
NGX also congratulated the Group on the successful unveiling of new product lines and efforts towards repositioning the organization, thereby reassuring investor confidence in the company.
This was disclosed by the Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr Olumide Bolumole, when the management of the Hotel led by the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transcorp Hotels, Mrs Dupe Olusola, presented its Facts Behind the Figures to capital market stakeholders.
Speaking at the event, Mr Bolumole said, “Recently, NGX hosted the CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs Dupe Olusola to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to commemorate the formal listing of their ₦10Billion rights issue.
We are pleased that Transcorp Hotels has again chosen to utilise our platform to engage the market about the financial performance as well as strategic and operational developments within the organization.
The Exchange recognizes the efforts made by the Board and Management of Transcorp Hotels Plc towards achieving business continuity by enhancing the organization's operational efficiency. We congratulate you on the successful unveiling of new product lines and efforts towards repositioning the organization, thereby reassuring investor confidence in the company."
What Transcorp is saying
Olusola noted that “Despite the adverse effect of the COVID 19 pandemic on all our business segments, Transcorp Hotels Plc remained resilient and took a critical and fundamental decision to remain open and maintain operations at both the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.
Our primary goal was to survive as individuals and as a business, to adapt and to thrive in a new, changing, and unprecedented environment. Post-COVID-19 starting from September, we recorded an improvement in all our KPIs as compared with the industry performance.
Today, leisure has become very important to us more than ever. As a hospitality business, we will constantly continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we meet the diverse customer needs and provide excellent experience across all touchpoints.”
What you should know
Given that information asymmetry affects the decision-making of investors, NGX continues to encourage more issuers to take advantage of its platform to deliver timely, relevant, and accurate information to the market.
Business News
Lagos State inaugurates 9-member committee to boost Entertainment & Tourism
The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.
The Lagos State Government inaugurated a Committee Chaired by veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, to boost tourism and entertainment in the state.
The Committee was inaugurated by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday at the Lagos House in Marina, citing that intervention and schemes by the state Committee will boost and fund the sector most affected by the pandemic.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is the Chairman of the nine-member committee. Other entertainment sector members of the Committee include Tunde Kelani, Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan, Peace Anyim-Osigwe; while government representatives in the Committee are Adebukola Agbaminoja, Ferdinand Tinubu, Taju Olajumoke and Mrs Funke Avoseh.
What the State Government said
“The scheme is to support creative ideas of movie and entertainment producers, who are constrained by funds to bring their concepts into reality. Applicants are to be supported with funding based on the financial plans of their projects, the grant may be as much as N40 million for each beneficiary.
This is a signpost of all pockets of intervention we have created for the development of creativity and the tourism sector. This is with the belief that we can further raise the status of our creative output and commercialise the returns to a level where it can compete with Hollywood and Bollywood.
We realised most of our film production experts and directors face a lot of funding impediments. We are intervening to close this gap and bring credible veterans who have the knowledge and have demonstrated capacity in the industry to drive this project,” Sanwo-Olu said.
The Governor added that the State carefully selected five key practitioners in the industry to lead, to be supported by four government officials to limit bureaucracy for the committee to achieve its objectives.
He said the state wants to create entertainment and tourism business leaders who will use their creativity to enhance the market share of the sector.
“We want to support industry practitioners to raise capacity, support development of local content and discourage the action of taking proceeds from the industry out of the country, thereby denying local practitioners the benefits of their talents,” the Governor said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the approval of a N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The N1 billion seed capital is to help drive new growth in that sector.
