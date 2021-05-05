Content Partners
Rabawa, Africa’s first social and video commerce, secures $163,000 from Aptive Capital
Rabawa gives resellers access to a virtual shop and thousands of products from trusted suppliers.
Africa’s first social and video commerce platform, Rabawa, announced today that it has raised $163,000 from Aptive Capital, a VC firm in the USA that is focused on supporting early-stage startups. RABAWA’s social and video commerce solution offer resellers the opportunity to leverage social media for curating, promoting, and selling products from Manufacturers/Distributors to end-users. Rabawa gives resellers access to a virtual shop and thousands of products from trusted suppliers.
Through the use of social and video commerce, heavily discounted prices, and a streamlined logistics chain, Rabawa provides the lowest prices to online shoppers on the continent. It gives African housewives, students, youths & aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to quickly and easily launch their online businesses with ZERO capital investment or inventory. The platform connects resellers and business owners to top manufacturers and wholesalers across Africa, Asia, USA and UK.
Since the official rollout of the Pilot model on 1st April 2021, Rabawa has caught the attention of key players in the local e-retail industry and continues to attract the best of talents to take its business model forward. Over 5,000 resellers and 1,000 suppliers are currently registered on the platform. According to Olayinka Akinkunmi, COO of Rabawa, the company’s pace is too promising to be unnoticed. In her words “the pace at which Rabawa has grown within one month in Nigeria, we will be able to deploy social and video commerce to other African markets”. She further noted that in line with the United Nations Millennium Development Goal, Rabawa hopes to empower at least 1 million unemployed or underemployed Africans by the year 2023 with their own businesses.
The Managing partner of Aptive Capital, Paul Brandon Gilpin, spoke excitedly about the recently secured investment. “At Aptive, we are out to identify talents and business models that work and then we invest. We are very impressed with Rabawa’s deep knowledge of the market and their planned approach to solve the challenges of unemployment, poor product availability, high cost of logistics, access to market issues, and poverty across Africa.
Since the fund commenced, Aptive Capital has invested in about 8 Startups with Rabawa being the 7th and biggest ticket size ($163,000) disbursed so far” he stated. Aptive Capital’s portfolio investments include startups like OneKiosk, SkyfireDigital, MimiMoney, Emmnoch Farms, Statesman, and Slabdeck who have received between $10,000 and $50,000 from the funds. Although unconfirmed, several business moves now hint at Aptive Capital’s interest in participating in a currently undisclosed round of OneKiosk.
With its new funding round of $163,000, Rabawa has officially positioned itself to be become a key player in Africa’s e-commerce space by utilizing social and video commerce to build a sustainable business model that impacts Africa socially and economically.
Media Contact: For more information, you may reach out to Rabawa via [email protected]; Aptive Capital via [email protected]
Investa.ng helping Nigerians instil savings and investments culture using cooperative model to help startups
Investa.ng has the highest interest rate when it comes to a savings platform in Nigeria.
Many Nigerians today live below the poverty line not necessarily because they have low incomes or poor salaries, but perhaps they lack a savings and investment culture.
The Harmonized Nigeria Living Standard Survey reports that Nigeria spends about N25 billion daily on food items. There is a high propensity to consume but a low propensity to save. This is quite alarming for a developing nation.
High consumption would mean low savings, low investment, and low capital formation. If this persists, the Nigeria populace will be engulfed in a poverty trap. It is, therefore, necessary to build among Nigerians ‘ savings and investment culture.
Also, many startups/businesses have challenges with raising funds to bring their ideas to reality. Accessing credit facilities for most of them without collateral proves difficult.
Solving the two problems, investa.ng developed a seamless solution to instil the savings and investment culture in Nigerians thereby creating a funding pool for verified and viable startups using the cooperative model.
The platform which was launched in early 2020 with over 5, 000 active customers, has redefined how savings and investment can be made simple and accessible to everyone.
Investa.ng uses the cooperative module to fund startups via members/users savings and investments funds.
Users would have the chance to save one-time or periodically, the value which can be both stored in Naira and Dollars and can also invest in verified members startups. Presently, there are two verified startups available, agriculture and fintech.
The fintech startup for instance is building a new model payment solution for the Nigerian digital space which has the capacity to disrupt the existing ones.
Investa.ng has the highest interest rate when it comes to a savings platform in Nigeria, while others offers between 8-15%, investa.ng offers its users 20% interest in 12 months and 45% interest in 24months. This also applies to the dollar savings where you save your funds against devaluation.
The good part of this feature is that you get paid a fraction of your savings weekly.
On the vision of the startup, the Founder Oluwatosin Gbenga has this to say: “We know how difficult it is for starts up to raise funds to fund their ideas; we are focused on helping businesses (startup) raise funds to help bring their ideas to life using the cooperative model. We encourage our users to invest in members verified startups and get as high as 25% on their investments.”
Klasha – Building borderless payments for commerce in Africa
Consumers can make online payments regardless of where they are based geographically in Africa and where the retailers is based too.
Starting as a fashion e-commerce company, Techstars backed company – Klasha is now building payment integrations that allows African consumers to buy from global retailers online in their local African currencies and get their items shipped quickly to the continent. Today, we’re thrilled to introduce Klasha, a unified payments solution for commerce across Africa launching firstly in Nigeria.
How is Klasha different?
At Klasha, we’re simplifying borderless payments for commerce in Africa. Our solution helps merchants worldwide sell online to Africa and receive payments in local African currencies while enjoying super fast last-mile delivery to consumers across the continent. Consumers can make online payments regardless of where they are based geographically in Africa and where the retailers is based too.
What we have built
We have learned a lot about consumers’ pain points online over the past few years, and we are committed to solving these unique challenges. We have built a secure and reliable commerce solution from scratch using modern technologies.
1. The Klasha Checkout
Our integrated technology solution – Klasha Checkout, can be integrated into any e-commerce platform, website or app allowing international merchants to collect payments from Africa in local currencies. We ensure that consumers enjoy quick, cost-effective and direct shipping of physical goods from across the globe to their doorsteps.
2. The Klasha mobile app
Making international payments online is very problematic, and more often than not, local bank debit cards do not work and are marked with restrictions. We have built the Klasha mobile app – a simple and secure app that allows you to make local and international payments online in your local African currencies without any restrictions. With the Klasha mobile app, you can send and receive money from family and friends who are using the app for free. No monthly charges or transfer fees. You can create a virtual card, fund it with NGN, KES or GHC, see all your transactions, including the amount paid, merchant details, card information and much more! The Klasha App is currently available for download in Nigeria on Android and iOS.
What’s Next?
For us, this is just the beginning, and in line with our mission, we are committed to transforming the payments landscape in Africa and building borderless payments for commerce.
Visit www.klasha.com and follow @Klasha_Inc on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to know more about Klasha.
