Nigeria’s pension asset dips N51.3 billion in February 2021

Mutual Funds in Nigeria recorded a bearish performance in the first quarter of 2021 as only 25 funds posted positive growth in the review month against 59 declines while 34 funds remained flat in March.

Mutual funds have been considered as a good alternative investment opportunity, particularly for retail investors because it gives them access to diversified and professionally managed portfolios at a low price.

However, data obtained from the Security and Exchange Commission revealed that on average, the 118 listed funds as of 31st March 2021, dipped by 1.91%, having recorded a similar decline in the month of February.

Also, the net asset value declined by 4.01% from N1.57 trillion as of 31st December 2020 to N1.51 trillion as of 1st April 2021.

This is could be partly attributed to the bearish performance recorded in the Nigerian Stock Exchange market as data from the NSE showed that the All-Share Index dipped by 3.63% year to date as of April 1, 2021.

A comparison of the performance of the fund types indicated that despite the fall in total net asset value in Q1 2021, Bond funds grew by +14.82%, Ethical funds by +12.95%, Fixed income funds by +12.91%.

Real estate funds and infrastructure funds grew marginally by +0.69% and +0.43% respectively. Other funds recorded losses with the money market funds recording the highest loss of -20.68%.

Nairametrics tracked the performance of these mutual funds by comparing the fund prices as of 31st December 2020 with the fund prices as of 1st of April 2021.

Below were the top-performing mutual funds in Q1 2021. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the funds as described on their websites.

ARM Ethical Fund – Asset & Resources Mgt. Company Ltd. (Ethical Funds)

The ARM Ethical Fund is suitable for Islamic investors who want long-term capital growth by investing strictly according to the principles of Islamic finance and ethical values. The Fund invests only in investments screened by a Shari’ah Advisory Board.

It invests in equities, real estates, and other investments that do not involve interest-bearing transactions.

December 31st, 2020

Fund Price – N35.46

April 1st, 2021

Fund Price – N36.55

Return – 3.06%

Ranking – Fifth

Commentary: The ARM Ethical Fund was the fifth-best performing fund in the first quarter of the year. The unit price appreciated by 3.06% while the net assets value increased by 3.15% from N358.96 million as of 31st December 2020 to N370.27 million as of 1st April 2021.

Vantage Dollar Fund – Investment One Funds Management (Fixed Income Fund)

Vantage Dollar Fund is an open-ended Unit Trust Scheme by Investment One Funds. The Fund seeks to provide investors with a bias for Dollar-denominated securities and access to such securities, which ordinarily would be inaccessible to them by virtue of the minimum amount typically required to make such investments.

December 31st, 2020

Fund Price – N502.90

April 1st, 2021

Fund Price – N518.95

Return – 3.19%

Ranking – Fourth

Commentary: The Ventage Dollar fund performed as the fourth-best performing fund in the first quarter of the year. The unit price appreciated by 3.19% while the net assets value declined by -2.97% from N1.85 billion as of December 31st, 2020 to N1.79 billion as of April 1st 2021.

FSDH Dollar Fund – FSDH Asset Management Ltd. (Fixed Income Funds)

This is an open-ended mutual fund that invests in US Dollar denominated Fixed Income Securities issued by Nigerian Sovereign and Corporate Entities. The objective of the fund is to provide customers with the opportunity to invest in dollar-denominated instruments.

The minimum amount required to invest in the fund is $1,000.

December 31st, 2020

Fund Price – N415.10

April 1st, 2021

Fund Price – N431.44

Return – 3.94%

Ranking – Third

Commentary: The FSDH Dollar Fund was the third best performing fund in the first quarter of the year. The unit price appreciated by 3.94% while the net assets value increased by 41.99% from N846.27 million as of December 31st, 2020 to N1.2 billion as of April 1st 2021.

FBNQuest Asset Management Limited – Institutional (Bond Funds)

The FBN Nigeria Eurobond (USD) designed for institutional investors is also invested in US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions and managed by FBNQuest Asset Management Limited.

To begin investment as an institutional investor, a minimum of $100,000 is required for a minimum tenor of 180 days.

December 31st, 2020

Fund Price – N49,283.56

April 1st, 2021

Fund Price – N51,682.31

Return – 4.86%

Ranking – Second

Commentary: The FBNQuest Asset Management Limited bond funds created for institutional investors was the second best performing fund in the first quarter of the year. The unit price appreciated by 4.86% while the net assets value increased by 5.69% from N571.01 million as of December 31st, 2020 to N603.51 million as of April 1st 2021.

FBNQuest Asset Management Limited – Retail (Bond Funds)

The FBN Nigeria Eurobond is a fixed income mutual fund that invests in the US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions. Investments can be made into this fund by both retail and institutional investors.

To get started as a retail investor, a minimum investment of $2,500 is required and the minimum holding period is 180 days.

December 31st, 2020

Fund Price – N49,346.65

April 1st, 2021

Fund Price – N51,751.89

Return – 4.87%

Ranking – First

Commentary: The FBNQuest Asset Management Limited bond funds created for retail investors was the First best performing fund in the first quarter of the year. The unit price appreciated by 4.87% while the net assets value increased by 18.29% from N4.57 billion as of December 31st, 2020 to N5.41 billion as of April 1st 2021.

Bubbling under