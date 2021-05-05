Energy
Nigeria needs about 100,000MW of power – Elumelu
Tony Elumelu has disclosed that Nigeria needs about 100,000MW to power the economy.
Nigeria needs to increase its electricity generation from about 5,000 to 100,000 Megawatts to power the nation’s economy.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday. According to him, the nation needs to stabilize its transmission lines, provide adequate gas supply and strengthen her payment plans.
He said, “Nigeria needs about 100,000 MW to power the economy. It also needs to stabilize the transmission lines and ensure that access to gas supply.
For Nigerians to heave a sigh of relief in the sector, it needs to boost generation, fix gas supply to GenCos, boost payment of distribution and ensure power generated are taken by DisCos. Here I must commend the CBN Governor because he has helped to maintain peace in the space.
Before the end of 2020, NBET used to pay about 20% but it now pays about 50%. It is still a critical sector that still needs investment and stakeholders must ensure it works.”
Business
NERC approves N215 billion for Ikeja and Eko DisCo upgrade
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced it has approved the sum of N121.92 billion for Ikeja Electric Plc infrastructure upgrade for the next 5 years and also N93.76 billion for Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) infrastructure upgrades within the same period.
The NERC disclosed this in its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application which was released on Monday and signed by NERC’s Chairman, Mr. Sanusi Garba, and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
PIP and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) program is expected to take effect from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
READ: What to do if your DisCo has not complied with reversed electricity tariff this week
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos citing public hearing scrutiny in its PIP and Extraordinary tariff review applications in a bid to ensure accountability.
The approved CAPEX for Ikeja Electric Plc would be N24.38 billion annually from 2021 to 2026, while for Eko Electricity, it would be N18.75 billion for the same period, totaling N93.76 billion.
The upgrades would be in the areas of existing network capacity, technological enhancements to reduce outages, and the acquisition of tools to improve network performance.
READ: DisCos record N273.42 billion shortfall in 2020, receive N542.73 billion from customers
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that a new Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) was approved by the NERC.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery and increase the number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695.
Energy
FG approves new tariff applications, performance plan, CAPEX for DisCos
NERC has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year PIP and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for DisCos.
The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) with effect from July 1, 2021, to June 30 2026.
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier statement by the Minister for Power, Sale Mamman, who said that there will not be a significant tariff increase.
According to media reports, the order from NERC which was issued on Sunday to the different DisCos and signed by NERC Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba, and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr Dafe Akpeneye, was about applications for extraordinary tariff review, Performance Improvement Plans, and capital expenditure for the next 5 years, beginning from July 1 this year.
In the order to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC), the NERC said: “This regulatory instrument may be cited as NERC Order on PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC).’’
The NERC document said, IKEDC just like the other DISCOs, applied for the Commission in November 2019 for a review of the provisions for CAPEX in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, MYTO, tariffs to support the implementation of its PIP over the next five years.
The order noted, “Under the Power Sector Recovery Program, PSRP, it is envisaged that the commission would implement a robust tariff review process aiming at improving performance in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.
“This process involved a review of CAPEX allowances in MYTO model compliance with PIPs of the DISCOs.
“The approved PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Application shall form the basis for IKEDC to prioritise the implementation of the proposed CAPEX initiatives.
“The approved PIPs shall also form the basis for defining Key Performance Index for IKEDC for the next five years by the Commission with an emphasis on improvement in energy throughout and improving service delivery to customers.”
IKEDC proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers as it hopes to increase the total energy supplied across IKEDC from the 2019 levels of 4,469Gwh/year to 5,263GWh/year by December 2022.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to the customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery but not limited to the following:
“Reduce ATC & C losses from the current level of 45 per cent to 19 per cent over 5 years
“Achieve 100 per cent metering of customers by installing 698,606 meters over 3years + Improve customer safety and reduce inadvertent accidents “Increase number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695 over 5 years.’’
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust records over 500% growth in Profit after tax.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance records a 43% surge in profit after tax to N392.1 million in Q1 2021.
- Seplat Petroleum Company announces currency exchange rates for proposed final dividend in FY 2020.
- Ardova Plc posts profit after tax of N858.7 million in Q1 2021.
- 2021 Q1 Results: Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc reports a 131% increase in profit.