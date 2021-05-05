Financial Services
GTB reacts to news on changes in management
GTB neither confirmed nor denied media reports but admitted it was engaging with regulators on the matter.
Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization, GT Bank has reacted to a Nairametrics report which revealed the bank’s succession plans in the wake of the retirement of Segun Agbaje as MD/CEO of the Bank.
In a press release signed by Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, the bank neither confirmed nor denied the report but did admit it was engaging with regulators on the matter and will communicate such officially once it obtains regulatory approvals.
See excerpt below:
“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc (the Bank) has been drawn to news circulating in the media about imminent changes on the Board and Management of the Bank.
As an organization listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, there are processes that guide such Board changes and channels of communication of such changes as required by regulation.
The Board of the Bank has approved certain changes in its constitution and is presently engaging its primary regulator on same and would formally communicate upon the conclusion of all required regulatory engagements.”
Banks are not allowed to make such announcements public until they obtain the approval of their regulators. Such announcements are also routed via the Nigerian Stock Exchange before being made public.
Nairametrics had reported on Monday that the bank had approved a slew of management and board changes that pave the way for new leadership at one of Nigeria’s most respected bank.
See the full press release below:
Exclusives
New Management set to take charge at GT Bank as list of appointment and exit leaks
A major Management restructuring is at the final stages of completion at GTB, one of Nigeria’s most respected commercial banks.
A major Management restructuring is at the final stages of completion at Guaranty Trust Bank, one of Nigeria’s most respected commercial banks.
Sources with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that a clean sweep of top management staff above the age of 45 has been effected as current maverick MD/CEO Segun Agbaje prepares to retire as MD/CEO of the bank and proceed as MD/CEO of the bank’s Holding Company.
Segun Agbaje is expected to leave following the end of his 10-year tenure as Managing Director of the bank.
According to multiple sources, the bank is set to announce Miriam Olusanya as its new Managing Director. We understand the Central Bank has already been notified and a formal announcement could be made anytime soon.
READ: BankTech War: Segun Agbaje says GTBank not afraid of Fintech
In an internal memo dated April 28, 2021, and seen by Nairametrics, Thomas John has been appointed Managing Director of GTB West Africa while Bayo Veracruz was appointed Managing Director of GTB East Africa.
Others are Olayinka Odusote as Divisional Head, Digital Banking, an important position considering the bank’s ambition to transform into a full-fledged digital bank. Ijeoma Esemudje is appointed Divisional Head Corporate Bank Mainland & Agric.
As part of the management restructuring already in effect, two of the oldest and revered Executive Directors of the bank have already been asked to retire after illustrious years of service to the bank. Nairametrics also understands 4 General Managers out of 9 have also been asked to exit the bank paving the way for younger executives mostly under the age of 45 to take charge.
A list of appointments and exits purportedly approved by the board is already being circulated across several social media groups on WhatsApp and Telegram. Nairametrics cannot confirm the authenticity of the list and although officials at the bank did not confirm the list, they stated that a press release would soon be made to announce the appointments.
READ: GTB, Zenith, UBA lead banks with highest social media followers
Recruitment vs Selection Process?
In September 2020, Agbaje disclosed during the bank’s investor earnings call that GTBank was already looking for its next Managing Director. According to him, five of the bank’s Executive Directors were in line for the top job and were at the concluding stages of the recruitment process.
He said:
“What we are looking for now is a Managing Director for Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria. The process has started; we have 5 Executive Directors and so all of them are going through the process at the moment.
We are working with a consulting firm in the UK ….. at the end of this process which will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we will have a Managing Director for GT Bank Nigeria.”
Consumer Goods
How Honeywell intends to paydown its First Bank loans
Honeywell intends to repay its loans via a corporate bond issuance which it announced back on March 18th 2021.
Honeywell Nigeria Plc has been in the news lately over its indebtedness to First Bank Plc. The Central Bank issued a query to the bank last week asking that it recover the loans within 48 hours while also divesting from its equity interest in the company.
Honeywell in turn issued a press release claiming that its First Bank loans are being serviced and that it has paid down the loans by 30% over a two-year period.
“Honeywell Group has continued to meet all its obligations on its facilities with the Bank according to agreed terms and has reduced its exposure by nearly 30% in 2.5 years. The facilities were charged at market rates and the Bank continues to earn significant interest therefrom.”
READ: DEAL: Honeywell initiates Commercial Paper to restructure debt profile
As of December 2020, Honeywell reported total loans of N59.4 billion out of which N23.5 billion are non-current loans and the balance N35.8 billion, current loans. The current loans are also designated for Import Finance Facilities.
In its full-year results for the period ended March 2020, Honeywell explained its N58.2 billion loans (at the time) were divided into term loans and overdrafts (N2.9 billion). The list of banks who have lent money to Honeywell includes First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Bank of Industry, and Polaris Bank. The totality of First Bank’s loan to Honeywell was not reported explicitly in its annual or interim reports, however, it did disclose that the current portion of its loans to First Bank was about N13.5 billion including the overdraft facility of N2.9 billion.
READ: Honeywell seeks supreme court review over alleged N3.5 billion debt
How Honeywell intends to repay its FBN loan
Nairametrics gathers Honeywell intends to repay its loans via a corporate bond issuance which it announced back on March 18th 2021. In a press release, the company stated that its Board of Directors had approved “the initiation of a Commercial Paper Program and a Medium-Term Note Program for the purpose of refinancing/restructuring the Company’s debt profile,” which suggests this is how it plans to repay the loans.
Debt issuance will typically take 3 to 6 months to consummate which might put the company on a collision course with the central bank. The CBN in its letter to First Bank demanded that Honeywell repay its loans to First Bank within 48 hours (from April 26th) failing which it (CBN) would “take appropriate regulatory measures against the insider borrower and the bank” which means it could send AMCON to make a move on the company in order to recover the loans for depositors of the bank.
READ: Why CBN sacked board of First Bank
Despite the debacle, Nairametrics analysts expect an amicable solution to the disagreements over the next few days and weeks as tempers cool off. Honeywell will likely tap into the thriving bond market to raise enough funds to repay the loans.
While CBN pressures remain an immediate concern, its next challenge will be to convince potential bond buyers that it can generate enough cash flows to service the bonds in a timely manner. Honeywell generates an operating profit before finance cost of about N5.5 billion and generates around N4.8 billion in free cash flow according to details of its third-quarter results.
