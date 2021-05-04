Business News
Top 5 crypto exchanges for buying and selling cryptocurrency in Nigeria
Cryptocurrency has become very popular among millennials since it became mainstream. Unlike a few years ago when the acceptability of the digital currency was still doubtful, it has now gained sufficient acclaim to qualify for use in making or receiving payments and also as an investment vehicle to hedge against inflation.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria
Cryptocurrencies are completely decentralized, meaning that they are not governed by any central bank or monetary authority. This has spurred their wide acceptance in many countries including Nigeria.
Nigeria’s predominantly young tech-savvy population is also the reason cryptos have found widespread acceptance in the country. According to Statista, 32% of Nigerians are users of cryptocurrencies, the highest in the world. Estimates show that of the top 10 countries for trading volumes, Nigeria ranked third after the US and Russia in 2020, generating more than US$400 million worth of transactions.
This wide adoption comes on the back of heavy regulations from the nation’s apex bank. However, a number of platforms are aiding the seamless adoption of cryptocurrency and this article highlights five of the most prominent ones in no particular order.
Patricia
Patricia harnesses the power of cryptocurrency to create alternative solutions to financial infrastructure, digital payments and global E-commerce. The platform allows you to securely buy or sell Giftcards and Bitcoin of any value, store them in a BTC or Local Currency Wallet and smoothly switch between the two for everyday transactions like airtime, data and cable subscriptions. Patricia has over 100,000+ downloads on playstore.
Features
- Receive funds through your Patricia Bitcoin wallet
- Multiple assets support
- Fiat and Bitcoin wallets available
- Buy/Sell Gift Cards
- Instant transactions
- Virtual and physical debit cards available
Buycoins Africa
BuyCoins is a service that enables users to trade cryptocurrency instantly with no wait time. Users can buy/sell cryptocurrency directly via the app without the hassle of looking for traders to buy from or sell to. BuyCoins’ goal is to provide a platform that serves users’ needs – whether it is buying, selling, storing, or transferring Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin – as conveniently and quickly as possible.
Features
- Fund your account with Naira and easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and other cryptocurrencies.
- Excellent customer service.
- Earn up to 12% interest by locking your crypto savings for a specified period of time.
- Zero transaction fees.
Quidax
Quidax is an African-focused cryptocurrency exchange that makes it easy for you to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple’s XRP Litecoin & other cryptocurrencies. At Quidax, one of the long-term goals is to power the next generation of remittances.
The team is a firm believer in leveraging the internet to make the world unshakable when it comes to financing and Blockchain technology. Quidax has 100,000+ downloads on Playstore.
Features
- Naira deposits, withdrawals, and trading pairs available in Nigeria.
- Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP with Naira on Quidax using market and limit order.
- Quidax provides secure cryptocurrency wallets for the most popular digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Dash, and USDT.
- Instant withdrawal.
- 0% Maker trading fee.
- Quidax has its own API that supports third-party integration for automated trading.
Luno
Founded in 2013, Luno has been in cryptocurrency for almost as long as Bitcoin with over 21+ billion dollars in processed transactions.
Whether you’re new to Bitcoin or an advanced cryptocurrency trader, Lunos crypto wallet and trading exchange provides a safe and secure platform to buy Bitcoin and other digital currencies like Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin and more. With over 7M customers in 40+ countries, Luno has a global team of over 350 dedicated professionals that are always on hand to simplify your crypto journey. The app has over 5M+ downloads on Playstore.
Features
- Save and earn up to 7.6% APY Interest on your Crypto.
- Instant Payment & Withdrawal.
- Available on web, iOS or Android.
- Luno charges a 0% Maker trading fee.
Bundle Africa
Bundle Africa is a social payments app for cash and cryptocurrency. Founded in 2020 by Yele Bademosi, a former Director at Binance Labs, the app was specially built to serve the need of the typical native African user who prefers “financial services delivered digitally via mobile apps as opposed to visiting brick and mortar bank branches.
The bundle makes it easy and fun to make payments with cash as well as for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, BUSD, and BNB. The bundle has over 100,000+ downloads on Playstore
Features
- Make free transfers to your contacts.
- Enjoy the benefits of saving in dollars with Bundle Vault and earn up to 5.7% returns.
- Change one crypto to another with CoinSwap.
- Zero Transaction Charges.
- Buy crypto including Bitcoin, Ether, BUSD, BNB, Chainlink, and TRON on Bundle with your debit card, a bank transfer or another crypto.
Bottom line
Cryptocurrency exchange platforms facilitate the trading of cryptocurrencies meaning that users are able to send and receive payments from anyone on the network or around the world without requiring approval from any external authority.
Apart from the exchanges mentioned above, there are other peer-to-peer crypto exchange platforms that are suitable for buying and selling cryptocurrency. The volume of crypto transactions in the country and the world has been growing steadily in recent times, so we can expect an equivalent increase in the number of exchange platforms.
Minimum Wage: How Nigeria compares with its global peers
Nigeria’s minimum wage lags behind its global peers, thanks to economic factors related to earning.
“State Governments not paying are breaching the law of the land. This minimum wage is different from CVA (Collective Bargaining agreement); this is a national decree that says what you will pay to the lowest-paid employee in your establishment.”
Those were the words of Labour Minister, Chris Ngige on Sunday, as he warned state governments and private firms that a failure to meet the minimum wage compliance would be met with legal consequences.
Since Nigeria adopted the minimum wage of N30,000 ($73.2 at NAFEX rate of $1=N410), compliance has been difficult and many state governments have admitted to being unable to pay the set wage.
The Federal Government has implemented policies to improve the minimum wage budget including exempting minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, in order to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of this group of workers.
The FG also recently announced that consequential adjustment of the new pension payment would commence from the May 2021 payroll, with the arrears taking effect from April 2019, in a bid to adjust pension benefits occasioned by the 2019 new minimum wage.
Nigeria’s minimum wage lags behind its global peers, thanks to economic factors related to earning. The MINT nations, which Nigeria is part of, is made up of developing economies with proper formal diversified economic sectors, which have made minimum wage implementation less of a hassle as wages have grown significantly over the last 20 years compared to Nigeria.
MINT nations
The name was coined in 2013 by economist Jim O’Neill, the same person who popularized the term “BRICs.”
“Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey all have very favourable demographics for at least the next 20 years, and their economic prospects are interesting,” O’ Neill said.
The countries selected on the MINT list were measured on multiple factors including, economic growth, age demographics, geography, internet adoption, and many more.
The minimum wage in MINT nations
Mexico
With a GDP per capita of $9,946 in 2019, the Mexican National Minimum Wage Commission recently announced its decision to increase the general minimum daily wage to 141.70 Mexican pesos (approximately US$7.10) in 2021, which at a rate of 30 days a month, is 2.7 times larger than Nigeria’s minimum wage using official CBN rates.
Indonesia
With a GDP per capita of $4,130 in 2019, Indonesia’s per capita income has grown over 5 times in the past 20 years. Of Indonesia’s 34 provinces, only five decided to increase the minimum wage for 2021, with the Jakarta region having a minimum wage of $312 a month, which is nearly 4 times Nigeria’s minimum wage.
Turkey
A founding member of the OECD and NATO, and also a member of the EU-Turkey Customs Union, Turkey had a GDP per capita of $9126 in 2019, growing nearly 3 times in 20 years. The Turkish Government raised its minimum wage by 21.56% as of January 1, 2021, to $377 a month for single people, which is nearly 5 times Nigeria’s minimum monthly wage.
Differences between MINT and Nigerian wages
The MINT nations were all included in the list for their growth capacity for the next 20 years; however, Nigeria seems to have regressed with gains it made when the list was made. While other members of the club have grown earnings by 3 to 5 times over in the past 20 years, Nigeria’s GDP per capita is the same level it was 40 years ago.
Tim Callen, Assistant Director in the IMF’s External Relations Department, said in a 2020 report that “an increase in real GDP is interpreted as a sign that the economy is doing well. When real GDP is growing strongly, employment is likely to be increasing as companies hire more workers for their factories and people have more money in their pockets.”
However, Nigeria may not catch up to its MINT buddies anytime soon, as the IMF forecasts that Nigeria’s real GDP growth in 2021 is expected to turn positive at 1.5%, while real GDP is expected to recover to its pre-pandemic level only in 2022.
“An appropriately valued exchange rate and a clear exchange rate policy would also help instil confidence and private sector-led recovery. Policy clarity is also important to attract larger capital inflows, including foreign direct investments, which have dropped significantly in recent years and successful diversification,” IMF urged the FG.
2021 Budget: 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion – BudgIT
The report warned that Nigeria’s rising debt service burden is projected to wipe out nearly 41.63% of the projected N7.99 trillion revenue for the accounting year.
BudgIT Nigeria, a civic-tech NGO has disclosed that there are numerous loopholes in the 2021 budget. In its report, the organisation cited 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion, a 14% increase to the security sector allocation with no audit done in 5 years and many others.
The NGO disclosed this in a statement signed by Iyanu Fatoba, its Communications Associate on Tuesday morning titled “Corruption loopholes in the budget process” and called for immediate budget reforms to close the loopholes.
Loopholes discovered in the 2021 Budget
- 316 duplicated capital projects totalling N39.5 billion.
- ZERO audit records of the N10.02tn received by the security sector between 2015 and 2021.
- a total of 117 federal agencies received allocations for “Security Votes” worth N24.3bn, despite many of these agencies already having allocations for “Security Charges” to cover each agency’s security needs.
They added that some agencies also received budget allocations for projects they cannot execute citing a N400 million allocation to the National Agriculture Seed Council to construct solar street lights across all six geopolitical zones. The Federal College of Forestry in Ibadan, Oyo State, got N50m for the construction of street lights in Edo State.
The report warned that Nigeria’s rising debt service burden is projected to wipe out nearly 41.63% of the projected N7.99 trillion revenue for the accounting year and urged that closing budgetary leakages is a major step in reducing bloated government expenses.
What you should know
President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law on the 31st December 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria achieved a debt service to revenue ratio of 83% in 2020, which was disclosed in the budget implementation report of the government for the year ended December 2020. The total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
