Lekki Port receives 1st tranche of $629 million loan from China Dev. Bank
The US$629 million loan facility is to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.
Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has received the sum of $60 million, which is the first instalment of the $629 million loan facility from China Development Bank for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.
This was disclosed by the Management of Lekki Port in a statement issued on Tuesday and seen by Nairametrics.
The $629 million loan facility agreement with China Development Bank was signed in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019 to provide the funding for the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region.
What Lekki Port is saying
The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang stated that the first instalment of the loan facility was received on Thursday, April 29, 2021, as the company had satisfied all the conditions precedent for the release of the funds.
He expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for all the support in this regard.
He stated that receipt of the first instalment of the loan facility is a major breakthrough in the quest to deliver a world-class deep seaport and to ensure that commercial operations commence before the end of 2022.
What you should know
Contrary to allegations that lack of funds has been the major source of delay of the Lekki Deep Seaport project, the management of the port told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that such claim is false and that it recently got an equity infusion worth $221 million from China Harbour Engineering Company, its major shareholder.
Minimum Wage: How Nigeria compares with its global peers
Nigeria’s minimum wage lags behind its global peers, thanks to economic factors related to earning.
“State Governments not paying are breaching the law of the land. This minimum wage is different from CVA (Collective Bargaining agreement); this is a national decree that says what you will pay to the lowest-paid employee in your establishment.”
Those were the words of Labour Minister, Chris Ngige on Sunday, as he warned state governments and private firms that a failure to meet the minimum wage compliance would be met with legal consequences.
Since Nigeria adopted the minimum wage of N30,000 ($73.2 at NAFEX rate of $1=N410), compliance has been difficult and many state governments have admitted to being unable to pay the set wage.
The Federal Government has implemented policies to improve the minimum wage budget including exempting minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, in order to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of this group of workers.
The FG also recently announced that consequential adjustment of the new pension payment would commence from the May 2021 payroll, with the arrears taking effect from April 2019, in a bid to adjust pension benefits occasioned by the 2019 new minimum wage.
Nigeria’s minimum wage lags behind its global peers, thanks to economic factors related to earning. The MINT nations, which Nigeria is part of, is made up of developing economies with proper formal diversified economic sectors, which have made minimum wage implementation less of a hassle as wages have grown significantly over the last 20 years compared to Nigeria.
MINT nations
The name was coined in 2013 by economist Jim O’Neill, the same person who popularized the term “BRICs.”
“Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and Turkey all have very favourable demographics for at least the next 20 years, and their economic prospects are interesting,” O’ Neill said.
The countries selected on the MINT list were measured on multiple factors including, economic growth, age demographics, geography, internet adoption, and many more.
The minimum wage in MINT nations
Mexico
With a GDP per capita of $9,946 in 2019, the Mexican National Minimum Wage Commission recently announced its decision to increase the general minimum daily wage to 141.70 Mexican pesos (approximately US$7.10) in 2021, which at a rate of 30 days a month, is 2.7 times larger than Nigeria’s minimum wage using official CBN rates.
Indonesia
With a GDP per capita of $4,130 in 2019, Indonesia’s per capita income has grown over 5 times in the past 20 years. Of Indonesia’s 34 provinces, only five decided to increase the minimum wage for 2021, with the Jakarta region having a minimum wage of $312 a month, which is nearly 4 times Nigeria’s minimum wage.
Turkey
A founding member of the OECD and NATO, and also a member of the EU-Turkey Customs Union, Turkey had a GDP per capita of $9126 in 2019, growing nearly 3 times in 20 years. The Turkish Government raised its minimum wage by 21.56% as of January 1, 2021, to $377 a month for single people, which is nearly 5 times Nigeria’s minimum monthly wage.
Differences between MINT and Nigerian wages
The MINT nations were all included in the list for their growth capacity for the next 20 years; however, Nigeria seems to have regressed with gains it made when the list was made. While other members of the club have grown earnings by 3 to 5 times over in the past 20 years, Nigeria’s GDP per capita is the same level it was 40 years ago.
Tim Callen, Assistant Director in the IMF’s External Relations Department, said in a 2020 report that “an increase in real GDP is interpreted as a sign that the economy is doing well. When real GDP is growing strongly, employment is likely to be increasing as companies hire more workers for their factories and people have more money in their pockets.”
However, Nigeria may not catch up to its MINT buddies anytime soon, as the IMF forecasts that Nigeria’s real GDP growth in 2021 is expected to turn positive at 1.5%, while real GDP is expected to recover to its pre-pandemic level only in 2022.
“An appropriately valued exchange rate and a clear exchange rate policy would also help instil confidence and private sector-led recovery. Policy clarity is also important to attract larger capital inflows, including foreign direct investments, which have dropped significantly in recent years and successful diversification,” IMF urged the FG.
Aig-Imoukhuede tasks FG to speedily digitalize functions
The adoption of SOPs will ensure efficient, effective, and productive government.
The Federal Government has been tasked to speedily digitalize its functions and operations to attain ISO 9001:2015.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede when the Civil Service signed a partnership with the AIG to develop and launch SOPs for Flagship Digitalisation Projects.
He said, “The real issue is how fast we are able to get the entire Nigerian Government and not just the civil service to document its operating procedures in this way, and then going further to obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification, and finally digitalising all civil service functions and operations.”
Aig-Imoukhuede further explained that the new process will enable users of government service to interact with the service through official websites instead of the current inefficient paper-based method.
The partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and AIG has heralded the development and handing over of 26 documented SOP manuals to the OHCSF and the Federal Civil Service by AIG for all processes carried out in the Office.
The SOPs are globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions compiled by an organisation to assist its personnel perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.
While speaking at the event, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed that the main objective of SOPs is to develop an effective system that complies with industry-specific regulations and standards to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors as well as unwanted work variations.
According to Esan, the adoption of SOPs will ensure efficient, effective, and productive civil service, adding that for a dynamic civil service to be achieved, it was pertinent to have laid down standards of operation.
She commended the departmental champions for their commitment and assiduous input that made the actualization of the SOPs a reality.
