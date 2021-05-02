Business News
Real estate: What operators, CBN must do to boost contribution to GDP
One of the challenges that if addressed would drive the sector in 2021 is the lack of required investment in technology to ease loan processes.
It is no longer news that the Nigerian real estate sector contracted by -9.22% in 2020. What is important is figuring out what must be done by operators, stakeholders and the government to better position the sector to contribute more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021.
For the sector to move from a contraction of -9.22% in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, to sustainable growth, experts gathered at the recent webinar, organised by the Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria and highlighted what must be done.
Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, represented by the Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department (OFISD), Mrs Nkiru Asiegbu, explained that investment in technology to drive mortgage loan origination processes is very imperative for mortgage banks and brokerage companies.
She said, “Primary mortgage banks need to take the required steps to optimise the adoption of technology with a view to adapting their business strategies to the changing customer demography and expectations.”
According to her, the banks should also collectively develop a road map towards a stronger profitability outlook for the industry.
President, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi agreed with CBN on the importance of technology and how it would aid the desired sustainable development.
He said, “Automation would be the best way to ensure competitiveness and efficiency in the sub-sector. Technology would drive mortgage loan origination processes and that is very imperative for the mortgage banks and brokerage companies.”
They also implored the CBN to fast-track implementation of the Mortgage Interest Draw-Back Programme (MIDP), together with other policy measures that would moderate the cost of funds to single digit, on a consistent and sustainable basis.
Specifically, MBAN urged CBN as part of COVID-19 palliatives and intervention, to provide the residual equity capital of 75% that would complement the existing share capital of 25% already subscribed by NMRC for immediate take-off of Nigeria Mortgage Guarantee Company Plc (NMGC) due to its envisaged impact on mortgage banking in the country.
Executive Secretary/CEO, MBAN, Mr Kayode Omotoso, said, “This arrangement would include a sunset clause that the shares would subsequently be taken out by the mortgage banks/other stakeholders in the future.
This concrete step would have assured the effective take-off of operations by NMGC, in view of the effects of the pandemic on capital raising for the company through shareholding investments by mortgage banks.”
The association further appreciated the current empathetic support by CBN/NDIC but appealed to the regulatory agencies to adopt more a responsive outlook in discharging their oversight responsibilities on the mortgage banks, especially in the application of sanctions on issues identified during on-site examination exercises.
Speaking, the Managing Director/CEO, NMRC, Mr Kehinde Ogundimu, re-affirmed NMRC’s deep commitment to the sustainability of the sub-sector by addressing various issues and bottlenecks impeding the wheel of progress, such as the foreclosure bill. Currently, six states, namely Kaduna, Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Nasarawa and Ogun States have passed their laws.
Similarly, FMBN Managing Director/CEO, Ahmed Dangiwa, reiterated that partnership and collaboration would be required to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic on mortgage banking.
He also affirmed the commitment of FMBN to work with MBAN and other stakeholders to promote improved service delivery in the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme.
Fintech: We have no interest in stifling innovation – SEC
SEC said its objective is to get more Nigerians into well-regulated investment vehicles.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, announced that it has no interest in stifling innovation in Nigeria’s fintech space and that its objective is to get more Nigerians into well-regulated investment vehicles.
This was disclosed by Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at SEC, at the Nairametrics webinar titled “FinTech rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators” which was held on Saturday, 1st of May.
What the SEC is saying
- Mr Umeano added that SEC supports an efficient market and has no interest in creating regulatory roadblocks for the industry.
- He added that one of the SEC’s objectives is to get even more young Nigerians into the investment market, saying, “we are happy fintechs are offering options in line with what we want to do.”
- “However, the regulator wants innovation within guidelines,” he added.
He also disclosed that the SEC has to “balance innovation with protecting investors, citing that the SEC has made efforts to bridge the gap with the creation of offices dedicated to regulating fintechs and listening to complaints of startups.
On bridging the gap
He added that SEC launched a fintech committee with relevant stakeholders who have done extensive work to implement a strategic engagement roadmap for fintechs in Nigeria.
He also urged Nigerian fintech startups to form associations because “it is easier to work with associations than individual fintechs.”
However, Kola Aina, Founding partner at Ventures Platform warned that over-regulation causes shocks in the industry, especially with the release of sudden circulars which causes concerns for investors, citing that laws do not create employment and innovations cannot always fit within the law.
“Where we are, the priority needs to be in engaging innovation,” Aina said.
“We need to focus more on dialogue and consider the impact of circulars on companies,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and others that allow Nigerians to invest and trade in stocks listed on the Nigerian and foreign stock exchanges were declared illegal by the SEC.
- The SEC stated that by the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG bars travelers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering the country
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The Federal Government has announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, “Travel Advisory For Passengers Arriving Nigeria From Brazil, India and Turkey,’’ issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, over the weekend.
The Federal Government in its statement threatened to impose a fine of $3,500 per passenger on any airline that fails to adhere to these instructions in order to ensure airlines take these new guidelines seriously.
Also, as part of the new regime of Covid-19 prevention measures, the federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours. This means that PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.
The statement from Mustapha reads, “The Government of Nigeria deeply empathises with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of our commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.
In our effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases. The risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.
Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.’’
Insisting Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths, Mustapha however listed the new travel guides, with specific reference to India, Brazil and Turkey.
He said, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.
The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger. Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline.
Nigerians and those with the permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. The following condition shall apply to such passengers:
Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.
“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.
Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination; Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory; Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”
On false declaration, the federal government said, “Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution. Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travellers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”
Bottom Line
These measures being introduced by the Federal Government are geared towards containing the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, especially at this time when there is an increase in the number of cases in the countries mentioned especially India, which has witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent times.
