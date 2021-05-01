Energy
Power Supply: Minister says ‘No’ to significant electricity tariff hike
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that there is no plan to significantly raise electricity tariff.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on Friday. The Minister dismissed concerns of a major hike in electricity tariff, as he clarified that there was no plan to significantly raise tariff.
According to the Minister, the clarification came amidst reports of a possible major increase in the tariff payable by electricity consumers nationwide beginning from July this year.
He stated, “The order by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on April 26, 2021 titled ‘Notice of Minor and Extraordinary Review of Tariffs for Electricity Transmission and Distribution Companies’ was a routine procedure.”
He added the review being planned by the NERC was in accordance with Section 76 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.
“The tariff for customers on service bands D and E (customers being served less than an average of 12 hours of supply per day over a period of one month) remains subsidised in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government,” he said.
What you should know
Section 76 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 provides clear guidelines for the periodic review of tariff based on market data and submissions from licensees.
Energy
Electricity: FG to inject 700MW to grid through Zungeru Hydroelectric – Minister
The Federal Government has announced that 700 MW will be injected into the National Grid by December 2021.
The Federal Government has announced that 700 MW will be injected into the national grid by December 2021, stating that the status of the project is 89% completed so far.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, on Friday.
What Sale Mamman said about Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project
“I am excited to announce that we will be injecting about 700MW of electricity into the national grid by December 2021 from the Zungeru Plant barring any unforeseen developments.
Unfortunately, we were unable to deliver this project in December 2020 as planned due to the global pandemic which meant workers on site had to be away for the better part of last year.
President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to completing all inherited and initiated projects.”
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) April 30, 2021
The World Bank recently reported that about 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently, and 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
Business
Oando court case: SEC says no AGM, as status quo remains
According to SEC, the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has insisted that Oando Plc’s Annual General Meeting remains suspended till the determination of its cases and the appeals.
This was disclosed by the apex capital market regulator in a statement on Friday.
According to SEC, all parties and relevant stakeholders are to maintain the status quo, which includes the suspension of the Annual General Meeting, pending the determination of the cases and the appeals.
In the statement, it stated that its attention had been drawn to media reports “on the judgments against the commission concerning its regulatory action on Oando Plc and several of its officers for severe breaches of capital market regulations, some of which are under criminal investigations.”
It stated, “The commission conducted investigations into the activities of Oando Plc and observed certain infractions and violations of securities laws by some members of the board of the company.
“To protect public interest and the integrity of the capital market, the commission sanctioned the company and the affected directors via its letter dated May 31, 2019.”
According to SEC, one judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos has held that the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
“Three judgments of the Federal High Court, Abuja have held that the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
One judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, High Court Bwari Abuja has held that the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and granted the reliefs sought by the applicants.
One judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano has held that the Federal High Court of Nigeria has the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute and granted the reliefs against the commission.”
SEC said, “In view of the conflicting judgments of the high courts of coordinate jurisdiction, the commission hereby advises the public that in line with the law (please see Vaswani Trading Co. v. Savalakh & Co. (1972) NSCC 692 and Ojukwu v. Military Governor of Lagos State (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt 18) 621) and the pending appeals/applications for stay of the various judgments, parties and relevant stakeholders are enjoined to maintain status quo, which includes the suspension of the Annual General Meeting, pending the determination of the cases and the appeals.”
What you should know
Recall that in 2017, SEC received petitions from two shareholders of Oando alleging corporate governance lapses and mismanagement of the company, among others.
