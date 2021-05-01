Corporate Press Releases
Nairametrics to host fintech webinar on synergy between players and regulators
Nairametrics is hosting its maiden fintech webinar “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators.”
Fintech is rising and the challenge has been the creation of synergy between Fintech players and regulators.
Fintech has transformed how many services operate. From loans to providing seamless payment services, to buying stocks, fintech has taken center stage by making itself indispensable to customer-facing processes.
Most of this transformation comes on the back of heavy regulations from the government that may seem to hinder the progress of these fast-rising startups.
Given the role that fintech startups play in the economic transformation of a country, it is vital for the government and other key regulators to support the growth of these companies.
Speaking as panelists are, Kola Aina, Founding Partner at Ventures Platform, Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder at PiggyVest, Tosin Osibodu, CEO Chaka, Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder Nairametrics and moderator of this esteemed session.
Click here to register for the webinar
First Bank confirms it has obeyed CBN directive, Adeduntan resumes as CEO
FBN Holdings has issued a press release confirming it has accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive.
FBN Holdings has issued a press release confirming it has accepted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to reinstate Dr. Adesola Adeduntan as MD/CEO.
See statement below;
We refer to the Central Bank of Nigeria Limited (CBN) pronouncement on the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Further to the press conference held by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele CON on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the Boards of FBN Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited were dissolved and reconstituted, pursuant to its power under Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.
The Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is now comprised as follows:
- Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale – Chairman
- Mrs. Tokunbo Martins
- Mr. Uche Nwokedi
- Mr. Adekunle Sonola
- Ms. Isioma Ogodazi
- Mr. Ebenezer Olufowose
- Mr. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo
- Dr. Adesola Adeduntan FCA – Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer
- Mr. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director
- Dr. Remi Oni – Executive Director
- Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director
Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has since resumed work as CEO in line with the directives of the CBN.
We can confirm that the Bank is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators while the operations of the Bank are not hampered or hindered in any way and are in fact running smoothly.
We further wish to reassure the public, our esteemed customers and stakeholders in the words of the Governor of the Central Bank in concluding his press conference, “The CBN hereby reassures the depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensuring the stability of the financial system. There is therefore no cause for panic amongst the banking public, given that the actions being taken are meant to strengthen the Bank and position it as a banking industry giant.”
Signed
Management
CAP Plc wins big at the Businessday Awards
CAP Plc currently reported a N14 bn market capitalization as at February 1st, 2021 and its growth trajectory looks ever so promising.
Chemical Allied Products Plc (CAP) manufactures of Dulux paints and industrial products has added another feather to its cap by emerging the Best performing Stock industrial goods building material chemicals and paints and the Most Profitable company industrial goods, building materials chemicals and paints at the Businessday Nigerian investor value awards (NIVA) held in Lagos recently.
The award ceremony held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Lagos Continental hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos attracted top CEOs, top decision-makers in the financial services sector and a host of other distinguished personalities in Nigeria.
Responding while receiving the award CAP Plc’s CEO, David Wright thanked the organizers of the award for finding CAP Plc worthy of the honour.
In his words, “This award is a call for continuous improvement. It lays credence to our overall efforts devoted to enhancing business operating models and a boost to CAP Plc persistent pledge to delivering on market efficiency edges.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude to our regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission as well and the Board of Directors of CAP for their meticulous oversight and for ensuring sound governance, which I believe is essential to every corporate’s sustainability and long-term value creation,” Wright concluded.
CAP Plc currently reported a N14 bn market capitalization as at February 1st, 2021 and its growth trajectory looks ever so promising. Its announcement of the proposed merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, another top tier player in the Paints industry, in the fourth quarter of 2020 has also boosted investor confidence in the company. Expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receiving final regulatory approvals, this milestone is undoubtedly a landmark one in the Nigeria Decorative & Industrial subsector of the manufacturing industry.
The Businessday Nigerian Investor Value (NIVA) Awards, formerly known as the Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Awards, celebrates CEOs of public companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value through strategic intelligence, operating efficiencies, market leadership and organisational values.
Since the first edition held in 2014, the annual awards have served as a capital markets bellwether used in identifying the best performing chief executive officers and stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as leading privately-held companies.
