Glauber Contessoto became a millionaire in 2 months after investing $180,000 in Dogecoin

Here is another cryptocurrency success story to start your weekend. Glauber Contessoto, a music company employee plunged his entire $180,000 savings into Dogecoin in February. Yesterday, he announced to the Reddit community that he is now a Crypto millionaire.

Glauber Contessoto while speaking to CNBC explained how the Reddit community and Elon Musk inspired his bold decision and how that has paid off.

What Contessoto said to CNBC

Glauber, while speaking to CNBC explained how he took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin. He bought Dogecoin in February when it still sold for 4.5 cents. He invested $180,000 back then and that amount has grown to $1,081,441 as of yesterday, April 30. He shared the great news with his Reddit community who he stated inspired his investment.

He also backed Dogecoin because Elon Musk, who he thinks is a genius, has repeatedly promoted it.

Dogecoin growth behind Contessoto’s success

According to CNBC, Dogecoin has witnessed a 400% surge in the last 7 days creating millionaires like Glauber Contessoto. The cryptocurrency now has a market capitalization of $40bn.

According to Coindesk, Dogecoin is currently at 36 cents this morning.