Cryptocurrency
Glauber Contessoto became a millionaire in 2 months after investing $180,000 in Dogecoin
Glauber Contessoto took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin.
Here is another cryptocurrency success story to start your weekend. Glauber Contessoto, a music company employee plunged his entire $180,000 savings into Dogecoin in February. Yesterday, he announced to the Reddit community that he is now a Crypto millionaire.
Glauber Contessoto while speaking to CNBC explained how the Reddit community and Elon Musk inspired his bold decision and how that has paid off.
What Contessoto said to CNBC
Glauber, while speaking to CNBC explained how he took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin. He bought Dogecoin in February when it still sold for 4.5 cents. He invested $180,000 back then and that amount has grown to $1,081,441 as of yesterday, April 30. He shared the great news with his Reddit community who he stated inspired his investment.
He also backed Dogecoin because Elon Musk, who he thinks is a genius, has repeatedly promoted it.
Dogecoin growth behind Contessoto’s success
According to CNBC, Dogecoin has witnessed a 400% surge in the last 7 days creating millionaires like Glauber Contessoto. The cryptocurrency now has a market capitalization of $40bn.
According to Coindesk, Dogecoin is currently at 36 cents this morning.
Cryptocurrency
I billion XRP worth $1.6 billion released into the Crypto market
Such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto asset by market value, recently released about 1 billion XRP worth about $1.6 billion, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, tracked the massive transactions in real-time which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth about $1.6 billion, meant primarily for funding its operations and venture capital, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
In simple terms, such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
What you show know about Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $1.59 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $13 billion. XRP is up 4.17% for the day. Its current market value stands 73 billion with a circulating supply of 45,404,028,640 XRP and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
Unlike its major leading crypto (Ethereum and Bitcoin) which were never intended to be a payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
For the week, XRP has seen a rise in value, a surge close to 40% as investors bet Ripple would settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That being said, price patterns reveal XRP is still down about 52% from its record of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Cryptocurrency
XRP posts record gains over reports Ripple plans to go public
For the week, XRP has recorded an impressive gain of about 43%.
XRP is on record high amid credible reports that Ripple, the troubled Crypto juggernaut has not given up on going public despite its ongoing legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission
According to Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of Japanese financial giant SBI Group, on their earnings call he revealed Ripple had plans to become a public company after the company settles a legal action brought against it by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
In his words:
“After the current lawsuit, Ripple will go public. The current CEO wants to do that. Chris wants to do that.”
Yoshitaka Kitao also added that its earlier investments made on the crypto company would pay off following a potential public listing, noting that SBI is the biggest outside shareholder of Ripple.
At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $1.5 on the FTX Exchange and posted gains of about 10.52% for the day. It was its largest daily gain in percentage terms since April 26.
Such impressive gains pushed the crypto-asset market level to $65 billion or 3.10% of the total cryptocurrency market valuation. At its highest point, the crypto asset market cap was $83.4 billion.
XRP had traded in a range of $1.37604 to $1.49604 in the previous twenty-four hours. For the week, XRP has recorded an impressive gain of about 43%.
Recall the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against the fintech company and its leaders including Garlinghouse and Larsen late last year, alleging that XRP was a $1.3-billion unregistered securities offering.
