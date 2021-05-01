Financial Services
Former First Bank Chairman, Ibukun Awosika, reacts to sack of board by CBN
Awosika insists that the board acted in the best interest of the bank in its decisions, with great plans for the future.
The immediate past Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, has reacted to the sack of the board of directors of the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over bad loans, corporate governance issues and others.
She insisted that the board acted in the best interest of the bank in its decisions adding that they had great plans and aspirations for where the bank could go in the near future, building on all the work that had already been done in the over 5 years since she became Chairman of the bank.
The reaction is contained in a statement issued by Awosika on her Instagram page on Friday, April 30, 2021.
While going through her sojourn on the board of First Bank and its subsidiaries, Awosika said, “I have always acted in honour and integrity with the utmost interest of the institution, all our stakeholders and the Nation.”
The statement from Awosika reads, “In October 2010, I was appointed to join the board of First Bank of Nigeria.
A few months later, I was appointed to chair the board of its startup FBN Life Insurance Limited (a joint venture with Sanlam of South Africa). As its pioneer Chairman, I had the privilege of working with a strong management team led by Val Ojumah.
Together with the rest of our team, we built a company that became profitable in twenty-four months and continues to be so.
In early 2013, I was moved from FBN Life Insurance Ltd, to assume the chairmanship of FBN Capital working with a brilliant team led by Kayode Akinkugbe as the Managing Director.
We worked hard to build the institution, bought Kakawa Discount House which I was again asked by the Group to Chair. We eventually merged the companies to create the FBN quest Merchant Bank Group, which I chaired until my appointment as Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria on January 1st 2016.
For over five years, I have worked with a dedicated team of board and management, with the support of Central Bank of Nigeria to rebuild and restructure the institution for its future. This included cleaning up non-performing loans, establishing good operational governance systems and processes, building controls and an effective and robust risk management system.
I am confident we have brought First Bank of Nigeria to a place where it is more than able to deliver utmost value to its stakeholders and the nation at large.
As a board, we acted in what we clearly believed to be in the best interest of the bank and we had great plans and aspirations for where the bank could go in its future, building on all the work that has already been done in the last five plus years.
Without a shadow of doubt, I will unequivocally state that I have always acted in honour and integrity with the utmost interest of the institution, all our stakeholders and the Nation.”
- It can be recalled that 2 days ago, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a televised broadcast, announced the sack of the entire board of directors of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, citing insider abuse, insider credit and breakdown of corporate governance as the reason behind the action.
- The CBN subsequently reinstated the removed Managing Director of the bank, Dr Sola Adeduntan, who was eased out by the board before the end of his tenure and without consultation with the apex bank.
Fidelity Bank targets Tier-1 bank status by 2025 – CEO
The CEO stated that the bank aims to achieve a total of 7.5% of the total market share of deposits by 2025.
The CEO of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe announced that her management plans to make the bank one of the Tier 1 banks in Nigeria by 2025. Nigeria’s Tier 1 banks under the acronym FUGAZ include First Bank, UBA, GTBank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank.
The CEO revealed this at the bank’s 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Friday. She also added that the bank aimed to achieve a total of 7.5% of the total market share of deposits by 2025.
What Onyeali-Ikpe is saying about Fidelity bank’s target
“We will digitalise our processes; ensure that we have strong staff welfare by taking care of our employees.
“Employees are a very critical resource for an organisation to move forward and we would continue to be innovative to be competitive in the industry,” she said.
Bank shareholders at the event endorsed the total dividend of 22k per share after taxes, which amounts to N6.4 billion for the 2020 accounting year.
Board Chairman, Mustapha Chike-Obi disclosed that the Bank will focus on its enterprise risk management capabilities to ensure the sustainability of its business and continue aligning with International standards.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported the bank reported a Profit Before Tax of N28.1 billion in 2020.
- The Tier 1 FUGAZ banks are the sample size for financial experts in making comments on the banking industry. In 2019, they accounted for a major chunk of the profits declared in the sector, which was over 60%. They include First Bank, UBA, GTB, Access, and Zenith Banks.
Appointments
Union Bank announces confirmation of Hamza Bassey as Board Chairman
Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey has been confirmed as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Union Bank.
Union Bank of Nigeria (Plc) has announced the confirmation of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the Chairman Board of Directors of the bank.
This follows her initial appointment by the board as the acting Chairman after the death of the former Chairman of the Bank, Cyril Odu, in September 2019.
This disclosure is contained in a notice sent by Union Bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), their shareholders and other stakeholders on April 29, 2021, and signed by its Company Secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi.
The statement from Union Bank reads, “This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders that following the appointment of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the Acting Chairman, Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (‘the Bank’), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the substantive Chair of the Board of Directors and the Bank.”
Mrs Beatrice Hamza Bassey joined the Board of Union Bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2015. She is currently the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Atlas Mara Limited, a publicly listed financial services company that operates banks in various parts of Africa.
She is a lawyer of great repute with extensive experience in corporate governance and financial institutions, she is an authority in compliance and represents clients globally in compliance and anti-corruption matters.
In addition to overseeing Compliance, Corporate Governance and Legal Affair across all its subsidiaries, Mrs Hamza Bassey has led Atlas Mara’s acquisition and integration of the nine banks it has acquired to date as well as several strategic initiatives. Through her current service on the boards and board committees of public companies, Mrs Hamza Bassey has garnered in-depth knowledge of corporate governance best practices and trends.
Prior to the aforementioned, she was a Senior Partner in the New York offices of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, a premier Wall Street law firm where she was a member of the Executive Committee. During her almost two decades at Hughes Hubbard, Mrs Hamza Bassey represented a roster of US and international financial institutions and other corporations in a wide range of industries on issues along the full spectrum of compliance.
Hamza Bassey holds an LLB in Law from the University of Maiduguri, a BL from the Nigerian Law School and an LLM from Harvard Law School. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1995 and the New York Bar in 1999. She is a fellow of the prestigious David Rockefeller Fellows Programme of the Partnership for New York City.
